Rosebud Sioux Tribe reaches agreement with S.D. agency on intensive meth treatment

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Social Services has reached agreement with the Rosebud Sioux Tribe to provide intensive methamphetamine treatment services to adults in the Mission area.

The tribal government is the sixth provider of the services in South Dakota and the first tribal-based organization that will deliver them. There are nine federally-recognized Indian reservation areas in South Dakota.

Patients receiving services will have been assessed as having a severe methamphetamine use disorder and require 24-hour structure and support because they have “imminent risk for relapse.”

Governor Kristi Noem announced the agreement Thursday. Keloland has requested a comment from the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

The administrator for the South Dakota Unified Judicial System, Greg Sattizahn, presented a report Monday on illegal-drug convictions to a study committee assigned by the Legislature to look at offenses regarding controlled substances. “The substance of choice in South Dakota is methamphetamine,” Sattizahn said.

A state Department of Social Services spokeswoman, Tia Kafka, said Friday the other five contracted providers of intensive methamphetamine treatment in South Dakota are:

Carroll Institute, Glory House and Keystone Outreach, each in Sioux Falls;

Dakota Counseling Institute, doing business as Stepping Stones Rehabilitation, in Mitchell; and

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office addiction treatment services in Rapid City.