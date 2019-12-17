Riot-boosting would be re-defined and ‘tripling’ penalty repealed under Noem’s latest proposals

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The chief lawyer for Governor Kristi Noem is seeking comments ahead of the 2020 legislative session on two proposals that would rewrite the heart of South Dakota’s anti-riot laws.

The governor’s general counsel, Tom Hart, sent the December 13 packet to legislators, tribal leaders and state’s attorneys across the state. A federal judge in Sioux Falls struck down parts of several state laws earlier this year.

The memo set a January 10 deadline for comments and advised they would be public record. Lawmakers open session January 14, with their final day scheduled for March 30.

One of the draft bills would better define incitement of a riot and keep it a felony crime in South Dakota.

The other draft would change the legal definition of riot boosting, repeal the triple-damages penalty and clarify what the proposal covers.

“As used in this chapter, urge includes instigating, inciting, directing, threatening, or other similar conduct, but may not include the mere oral or written advocacy of ideas or expression of belief that does not urge the commission of an act or conduct of imminent force or violence. This section shall not be construed to prevent the peaceable assembling of persons for lawful purposes of protest or petition,” the proposal said.

Noem, a former legislator and four-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives, took office January 5. Her fellow Republicans in the Legislature let her submit two bills March 4, weeks after the filing deadline, and then sped SB 189 and SB 190 to final passage March 7

Many of the tribal governments whose reservations are in South Dakota responded to the bills by asking that their tribes’ flags not hang in the Capitol rotunda. Noem had made the flags suggestion in February as a symbol of state-tribal unity.

The laws focused on the proposal by TC Energy — formerly known as TransCanada — to construct and operate the Keystone XL pipeline to carry crude oil from the tar sands of Alberta across the Canada-U.S. border through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

Tribal governments and environment protection groups strongly oppose the project. The South Dakota Water Management Board continues to take testimony this week at the Capitol about water permits that TC Energy and two ranch families seek for the segment through western counties.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Piersol in September found parts of South Dakota’s laws — two that had been on the books and two new ones based on them — regarding riots violated the U.S. Constitution.

The governor subsequently reached a settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union and asked state’s attorneys to not enforce those parts. Piersol ordered the case dismissed October 29.

South Dakota legislators were acting in part at the request of the South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, who worried that law enforcement in rural areas would be overwhelmed.

County officials saw protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline turn violent in North Dakota in 2016.

One of the South Dakota lawmakers who supported Noem’s original bills this year was Senator Lee Schoenbeck, a Watertown Republican. The lawyer said Tuesday he hasn’t looked in detail at the new drafts yet, but his position of protecting counties as well as peaceful protests hasn’t changed.

“North Dakota was caught flat-footed,” Schoenbeck said.

The governor’s office issued an explanation Tuesday about why she continues to pursue the issue.

“The purpose of the riot boosting legislation has always been to protect people, property, and the environment. We must protect South Dakota and South Dakotans from the violent few who would specifically and intentionally incite violence in our state,” press secretary Kristin Wileman said.

She continued, “The governor is bringing this legislation to deal with potential violent situations that cost South Dakotans their safety, security, and tax dollars.”

The governor is committed to keeping South Dakota safe and wants input from involved parties, according to Wileman. “She is committed to continuing these conversations over the next few weeks before submitting a draft bill ahead of the legislative session,” Wileman said.

Noem’s tribal-relations secretary, former Sisseton-Wahpeton Tribe chairman Dave Flute, is scheduled to discuss the riot-boosting protections Wednesday, when he meets with the Legislature’s State-Tribal Relations Committee in Rapid City.

The ACLU’s South Dakota office submitted comments Monday in a letter to the governor.

“We are reviewing the proposed legislation and will be discussing it with our partners and plaintiffs in the case. Our core commitment is protecting the free speech of the people who will be directly impacted by this legislation should it be passed into law,” Candi Brings Plenty, the ACLU of South Dakota’s indigenous justice organizer, said in a statement Tuesday.

“We are also committed to monitoring this proposed legislation throughout the legislative process and hope that our elected officials take the time to hear from their constituents and that the bills are given ample time for public testimony and discussion,” Brings Plenty said.