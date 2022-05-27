PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Republican Governors Association’s political action committee has put more money behind Governor Kristi Noem than any other donor to her campaign so far.

Much, much more.

Her finance reports show the Right Direction PAC gave $1.25 million to her general-election campaign in 2018, when she defeated Democrat Billie Sutton.

She received zero in 2019 during her first year as governor. That was followed by $100,000 from the RGA political committee in 2020.

In 2021, she received $2,080,000 from it.

So far this year, Right Direction has contributed $500,000 to her campaign.

To put that in perspective: As of mid-May, her campaign reported a pre-primary balance of about $7.8 million or $7,762,901.57.

South Dakota law allows a candidate to continuing operating a campaign account after leaving office. The money can be used only for:

— A purpose related to a candidate’s campaign;

— Expenses incident to being a public official or former public official; or

— Donations to any other candidate, political committee, or nonprofit charitable organization.

Noem’s balance is believed to be the largest in history for a candidate running for governor in South Dakota.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds still showed a balance of $90,198.39 remaining in his gubernatorial account. He left the governor’s office in January 2011. Former Governor Dennis Daugaard, who served the eight years prior to Noem taking office, reported $271,339.94 remaining in his account.

Meanwhile, state Representative Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls, her opponent in the June 7 Republican primary, had $23,945.20 on hand, while $110,268.13 was reported by state Representative Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, the Democratic candidate.

The Libertarian candidate for governor, Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls, reported a zero balance.