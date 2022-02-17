PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal to let South Dakota livestock producers decide the method they prefer for identifying their animals and ban state government from paying for radio-frequency identification tags is moving forward in the Legislature.

The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee voted 8-3 Thursday to recommend passage of HB 1096. The House of Representatives could debate it as early as Tuesday afternoon. Prime sponsor is Representative Marty Overweg, R-New Holland. He chairs the committee.

The ranchers who favor the bill say it’s protection against the federal government imposing its will on South Dakota ranchers and farmers.

“We don’t want the federal government running our number-one industry,” Overweg said.

Lobbyists representing sale barns, Farmers Union and Stockgrowers supported it. Opponents included lobbyists for Farm Bureau, Cattlemen, pork producers, dairy producers and the state veterinarian’s office.

Representative Dean Wink, R-Howes, said he doesn’t want the packing industry to have more information that further helps drive prices down.

Representative Richard Vasgaard, R-Centerville, said he’s familiar with ear tags because he’s had dairy cows. He doesn’t want to hamstring future technology.

Representative Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, said the federal government shouldn’t be allowed to mandate. “This is a freedom bill,” he said.

Representative Charlie Hoffman, R-Eureka, ran the hearing as temporary chair. “The states’ rights have been lost in many instances,” he said. “I wouldn’t use an electronic tag if you gave it to me.”

Wink called for the committee to move the bill forward. “We need to send that message out. I think this bill would do it,” he said.

Representative Roger Chase, R-Huron, disagreed. “We’ve got farm groups against farm groups,” Chase said. Unity should be their goal, he said.

Said Goodwin, “Maybe the floor needs to hear this discussion.”