Reworked Noem privacy bill goes to S.D. House

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — House Republican lawmakers Monday approved the Republican governor’s legislation that would lock the door against South Dakota state government officials who might try to force non-profits and charitable organizations to disclose information about individual donors.

The 11-2 vote by the House Judiciary Committee sent HB 1079 to the full House of Representatives. The heavily amended version could be up for debate as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Governor Kristi Noem’s legal counsel, Mark Miller, said the federal Internal Revenue Service used the tactic against Tea Party groups while President Barack Obama was in the White House.

Miller also said Xavier Becerra tried to get information while he was California attorney general. President Joe Biden has nominated Becerra as secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Obama and Biden are Democrats.

Don Haggar, representing Americans For Prosperity-South Dakota, also spoke about Becerra. He said the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a case this spring pitting Americans For Prosperity Foundation against Becerra.

“This bill could be called, ‘No one likes a tattle tale,”‘ Haggar said.

Russell Enns of Piedmont, who serves on the South Dakota Right to Life board, said he and his wife were harassed while they lived in California, after making a maximum legal donation to support Proposition 8 that defined marriage.

Other supporters for the bill included Julie Johnson, South Dakota Nonprofit Network; Dale Bartscher, South Dakota Right to Life; Matt McCaulley, Philanthropy Roundtable; and Norman Woods, Family Heritage Action Alliance.

“Transparency is for government, privacy is for people,” Woods said.

No one testified against it.

Representative Mike Stevens, a Yankton Republican, asked Miller for an example of a state government engaging in the activity the bill would ban.

“Right now what we’re doing here is ensure no one thinks they have the authority,” Miller replied. “We’re making sure the checks and balances don’t break down in South Dakota.”

The roll call broke along party lines.

“I think it keeps South Dakota a free state and it keeps us open for business,” Representative Sue Peterson, a Sioux Falls Republican, said.

“What I heard,” countered Representative Ryan Cwach, a Yankton Democrat, “in South Dakota is these things aren’t going on.”

Miller told the committee the bill works “hand in hand” with SB 103 from Senator Casey Crabtree. The Madison Republican wants to ban public agencies from requiring some types of personal information and establish legal rights for persons to pursue civil action for violations.