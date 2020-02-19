Reversing field, S.D. House sends ‘bags and straws’ bill to governor

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Retailers Association thumped the South Dakota Municipal League by a score of 46-24 Tuesday.

That was the vote by which the state House of Representatives passed legislation that would bar local governments from approving stronger regulations on containers and beverage straws than state government, which has a hands-off approach.

“Wow” could be heard from several areas on the House floor, when the scoreboard showed so many more names in green than red.

The outcome was the opposite from Thursday, when the measure failed to get through on its first try, receiving 30 ‘yes’ and 33 ‘no.’

SB 54 now goes to Governor Kristi Noem for her decision whether it should become law. The Senate passed it earlier 22-12.

Representative Doug Post, a Volga Republican, called for the House to turn it around Tuesday.

“Good job,” Jim Hood of Spearfish, a lobbyist for the retailers, said as Post got a cup of coffee from the pot behind the House chamber afterward.

How much things had changed over the weekend became quickly clear Tuesday, as the House first held what’s known as a reconsideration vote.

That came out 50-20 in favor of debating the bill a second time.

When the time came, neither side talked very long.

“We all know when we go to the football games, we go to our schools and out in the community, what fills up our landfills. It’s not (wind) turbines. It’s garbage,” Representative Ryan Cwach, a Yankton Democrat, said.

Responded Post, “This bill is about personal choice and not allowing the city council to determine how you buy your groceries, where you eat, and what you use to eat them.”