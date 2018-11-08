Capitol News Bureau

Retirement Pending For South Dakota Commission On Gaming Executive Secretary

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 03:40 PM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 04:55 PM CST

PIERRE, S.D. - The Executive Secretary for the South Dakota Commission on Gaming plans to retire next year. Capitol News Bureau Chief Bob Mercer asked Larry Eliason to answer a few questions before his retirement.  Review the answers below:

1) What month and year marked your official appointment as executive secretary for the commission?

Answer:  September 14, 1995

2) When will your retirement take effect?

Answer  January 8, 2019

3) What are your plans for retirement?

Answer: No immediate plans.   I will remain living in the Pierre area.

4) How old are you?

69

5) What are your three most memorable events from your years as gaming executive secretary?

Implementation of craps and roulette in Deadwood casinos
 
As you know in this job I am also executive director/secretary of what in other states would be the state racing commission.  In that capacity I have served for several years as chairman of the Assn of Racing Commissioners International Model Rules and Practices Committee and have helped the racing industry respond to new challenges  (and also kept a few stupid ideas out of the rule books).
 
I have enjoyed learning about sports betting since the US Supreme Court decision overturned PASPA  but I will not be in this job if and when that is implemented in Deadwood or elsewhere in the state.

6) Anything else you'd like to note for the viewers of KELOLAND?

I have been a racing and/or gambling regulator for 40 years in a career that spanned five decades ( starting with the SD Racing Commission in early 1979)..  I am the longest serving  executive director of any gambling regulatory commission or racing commission in North America.

The state Commission on Gaming has invited the public to a reception November 15 at 5 p.m. MT at the VFW Post, 10 Pine Street, Deadwood, recognizing Larry Eliason's upcoming retirement.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


