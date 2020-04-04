Retired USD faculty member recalls the time he applied for an opening on S.D. Supreme Court

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — When the South Dakota Supreme Court suddenly had a seat open in 2018, Roger Baron decided to seek appointment to the vacancy. State law provides for the names of applicants to be kept confidential. The retired faculty member of the University of South Dakota School of Law voluntarily recalled for KELOLAND News Capitol Bureau reporter Bob Mercer what he experienced going through the application process.

Mercer: What figured into your decision to apply for vacancy after Justice Steven Zinter’s death?

I had been interested in applying at some time in my career. I retired in May 2015. I didn’t think that I would have an opportunity during my retirement years, but Justice Zinter’s unexpected death presented that opportunity. Questions 12 and 34 of the application asks this sort of question. (Editor’s note: The questions and his answers appear below.)

Question 12. Describe the aspects of your legal experience which you believe qualifies you to serve on the judiciary. (Provide complete answer here)

Michael Eisner was tasked with revitalizing the Walt Disney Company following its downward trend after the death of Walt Disney. One of my favorite quotes comes from Eisner: “Recovering from failure is often easier than building from success.” I find those words apropos in this situation. It is difficult to construct an argument to build upon the success of the South Dakota Supreme Court. It would be easier to build upon a failure, but none exists.

I don’t believe I can do any better job than previous justices. I don’t believe I can improve upon the high quality of the written opinions. I don’t believe I can render any “more just” determinations. I do believe, however, that I may be able to provide a bit of diversity to the deliberative process.

Most Supreme Court Justices are former circuit judges. If I were selected, I would be an exception to this general pattern. To be sure, I think it would be a mistake if all (or even for a majority) of the justices did not come from the trial bench. Nonetheless, I believe that as an academic with substantial practice experience, I could find a way to increase the dynamic that exists in the decision-making process.

There are multiple examples of law professors serving on appellate courts across our country, and I believe those experiences have been positive. Judge Richard Posner, who was a full-time law professor for more than a decade prior to being appointed to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, has written about the benefit of drawing appellate judges from law schools. (Baron listed the book, The Judiciary and the Academy: A Fraught Relationship.)

I have been in and around the legal systems – administrative, state courts and federal courts – for 42 years, and have come to appreciate many aspects of how our systems work, from many different angles. I apologize for overburdening those who read this application by the detailed answers set forth in Question 9, above, and 25, below. But, I believe these answers demonstrate why I feel qualified to serve.

I have learned the importance of continuing to learn, seeking to understand, and putting the ego aside. I have developed of philosophy that an imperative goal for myself and others is to foster the growth of “good” in everyone.

There is one additional aspect of my life, not yet revealed in this application, that I believe is an important qualification. I am a recovering alcoholic. I found sobriety through Alcoholic Anonymous in September, 1993. I have been blessed in that I have been able to maintain continuous sobriety for over 25 years – ever since my first A.A. meeting. I don’t take this for granted.

My sobriety is a gift from God, facilitated through the A.A. way of life. I regularly attend A.A. meetings and continue to work with other alcoholics. During the last 20 years of my teaching at the law school, I regularly presented discussions of alcohol and alcoholism to the students in my classes. I have repeatedly offered to the class at large to take anyone who is interested, for any reason whatsoever, to an A.A. meeting. I have taken many students to A.A. meetings over the years, and I am blessed in knowing that several are in recovery today.

Question 34. State briefly and concisely as possible why you seek nomination to the bench, and what qualities you believe you possess which would serve you especially well were you appointed to serve. (Provide complete answer here)

I have an intense enthusiasm for the law, especially the law as formulated and handed down by our courts. Even upon retirement, I remain very interested and enthused in the law and new developments. I relish my role as unofficial “reporter” of the summaries (posted on USDLAW list serve) for the South Dakota Supreme Court’s weekly slip opinions.

As discussed above, I believe my experience in academia would bring a dynamic and diverse perspective to the deliberative process of our state’s high court. Numerous other appellate courts have benefited from having a former law professor serve in a judicial capacity. I am hopeful I can be of service in the same manner.

In addition, I believe my technical abilities comport nicely with those required of an appellate judge: My scholarship highlights my ability to engage in rigorous legal study and produce quality legal writing, my practical experience gives me the “real world” knowledge necessary to see the impact of appellate decisions, and my many years running the classroom would translate well to the courtroom.

Mercer: How much time did you spend answering the question form?

My application, which contains the form and my answers runs exactly 50 pages long.

I worked on the application extensively for several days. I probably devoted no less than 30 to 40 hours working on the application and going through the process of securing information from old files, old employers, and countless points of information from aspects of my life going back 40-plus years.

Mercer: Did you receive any formal notice of the background investigation?

None.

Mercer: Were you provided a copy of the investigation results?

No.

Mercer: Did the commission invite you for an interview? If so, how much time did the interview take?

No, not invited for an interview.

Mercer: Did you receive any formal notice whether or not your name was forwarded to the governor?

I received two letters from the commission and I will provide those for you. (Editor’s note: One was a letter from the commission stating his application had been received. The second was a letter from the commission that thanked him for applying and said, “The Judicial Qualifications Commission has carefully considered your application. The Commission appreciates your interest, but has elected not to interview you for this position at this time.”)

Mercer: Regarding the question form, do the length and the time needed for completing it deter lawyers from applying?

Probably. I was motivated to apply and had the time to devote to the application.

Mercer: As a retired law-school faculty member, what is your perspective on the scope and depth of the commission’s questions for applicants?

All of the questions are fair game and appropriate. It might be nice if an applicant could go through a more preliminary process (application) to see if he or she is going to be rejected in the first round and then those surviving the first round could be asked to provide more information.

Mercer: Given the experience of completing your application, was the process worth the effort?

Given my station in life, completing this incredibly long application provided me with an opportunity to make reflections on my life and my professional career. It gave me an opportunity to more fully appreciate “how I fit in” in regard to bench and bar. So, for me, it was a worthwhile venture.

Mercer: Are there any other questions I should have asked?

I don’t believe that there has ever been an “academic” appointed to the South Dakota Supreme Court – unlike several other jurisdictions.

Also, I don’t know if there has ever been an appointment to the South Dakota Supreme Court that didn’t come from the trial bench. I don’t know of any “attorney” who was appointed directly to the South Dakota Supreme Court without having first been a trial judge.

Whether this is “good” or “bad,” it may be debated … but this pattern can be argued to reflect a lack of diversity, especially in regard to “academics.”