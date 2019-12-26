Retailers advise South Dakota businesses that people now need to be age 21 to buy tobacco

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The federal minimum age of sale for tobacco products is now 21 years of age, effective immediately.

That’s according to Shuree Mortenson, communications coordinator for the South Dakota Retailers Association.

She said President Donald Trump recently signed congressional legislation raising the minimum age for purchase of tobacco products to 21 from 18.

Although the new law allows for a rule-making period, a statement on the federal Food and Drug Administration website declares the age change took immediate effect, Mortenson said.

“It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21. FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available,” according to the FDA site.

Although South Dakota state law has not been updated to align with the federal law, Mortenson said retailers should follow the FDA guidance.