PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Absentee voting statistics for South Dakota show a somewhat higher rate of participation by Republicans ahead of Tuesday’s general election.

County auditors reported to the South Dakota Secretary of State office they had received 55,377 absentee ballots through October 28.

Republicans accounted for nearly 53% of them. The absentee votes will be counted after polls close on the night of November 8.

The 29,313 Republicans who voted early compares to 16,482 Democrats and 9,391 Independents/No-Party Affiliation.

The final weekly update is expected later today.

That Republicans have been more active since absentee voting opened September 23 reflects their decided advantage in voter registration in South Dakota.

Final registration numbers for the November 8 election totaled 596,630. They included 296,290 Republicans, 151,341 Democrats, 144,813 Independent/NPAs, 2,797 Libertarians and 1,389 listed as other.

By comparison, for the 2020 general election there were 277,788 Republicans, 158,829 Democrats, 138,337 Independent/NPAs, 2,324 Libertarians and 1,388 other.

That means, during the past two years, Republicans rose 18,502, Independents gained 6,476, and Democrats fell 7,488.

Republicans now have 49.66% of the total registered voters for the 2022 general election, while Democrats have 25.37%, Independents 24.27%, Libertarians 0.47% and other 0.23%.

Republicans currently hold all three of South Dakota’s congressional seats, all state elected offices and 94 of the Legislature’s 105 seats.