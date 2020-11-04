Republicans take more S.D. legislative power

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican legislators went into South Dakota’s general elections Tuesday with earned confidence, already controlling 59 of 70 seats in the House of Representatives and 30 of 35 seats in the Senate. After most of the votes had been counted last night, they were stronger yet.

GOP candidates took away several Democratic seats in the Senate, including a 10-point win by Michael Rohl of rural Aberdeen over the Democrats’ 2014 nominee for governor, Susan Wismer, and had a half-dozen more pushed back into a political corner.

The Democrats also lost a House seat in District 17 because Ray Ring of Vermillion was term-limited. They dropped a Senate spot when Craig Kennedy of Yankton didn’t seek re-election and Republican Jean Hunhoff moved from the House to capture the District 18 seat.

The final blows will come today, with absentee ballots still to be counted in Minnehaha County, where Republicans went to bed holding leads for 23 of 24 seats across eight legislative districts.

The one exception was Democratic House member Linda Duba of Sioux Falls in the Democratic stronghold of District 15, which Republicans had specifically targeted.

Democrat incumbents trailing in other Minnehaha County legislative races when the counting stopped at 1 a.m. Wednesday were House leader Jamie Smith, Senator Reynold Nesiba and House members Kelly Sullivan, Michael Saba and Erin Healy.

Senate Democratic leader Troy Heinert of Mission could have perhaps just two others, or as few as one, in his caucus, when the 2021 session opens January 12.

Democratic Senator Red Dawn Foster of Pine Ridge trailed in her race against Republican Judd Schomp of Martin but eventually won 3,723 – 2,977.

Unofficial results from the 105 contests are here.

South Dakota Republican chairman Dan Lederman tweeted at about 2:20 a.m. CT Wednesday: “Thank you SD Republicans! Huge night for @sdgop! Over 244K votes for @realDonaldTrump, we flipped several D legislative seats to R, built on our historic supermajority. Our federal delegation @SenatorRounds and @RepDustyJohnson, PUC Chair Gary Hanson all won big!”

This is a developing story.