Republicans stymy Democrats’ efforts to hold S.D. governor responsible on flights, security

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican senators turned back Democrats’ attempts Wednesday to require Republican Governor Kristi Noem to disclose on a regular basis how much was spent on security for her and other state officials and to file quarterly reports on her administration’s use of state aircraft.

The Senate Transportation Committee killed the security-reporting legislation from Senator Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls. The senators’ 6-1 vote came after hearing arguments against it from Noem’s secretary of public safety, Craig Price, and retired state Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson.

Less than two hours later the Senate State Affairs Committee rejected the flight-records legislation from Senate Democrat leader Troy Heinert of Mission. The 7-1 vote came after state Department of Transportation lawyer Bill Nevin testified the information already was available by request.

Heinert said no one in the Legislature collects the flight information, despite a state law that voters passed during the Rounds administration banning personal use of state aircraft, and the data that has been released was complicated to decipher. “Remember who we work for — we work for the people of South Dakota,” Heinert told the State Affairs panel. “We owe it to the people of this state to tell them how we spent the money.”

The two bills, along with an earlier one from Republican Representative Taffy Howard of Rapid City that a House committee killed, came in the wake of Noem campaigning in other states for re-election of Republican President Donald Trump and for two Georgia Republicans seeking U.S. Senate seats.

Republicans have 62 of 70 House seats and 32 of 35 Senate seats at the state Capitol.

Republican state Senator Mike Diedrich of Rapid City said Wednesday that Heinert’s aircraft bill wasn’t needed because the information can be obtained. Diedrich said members of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations haven’t been bashful about seeking data from governors. Heinert’s bill, Diedrich said, seemed to be more about politics than accountability.

At the hearing on Nesiba’s bill, Secretary Price and retired chief justice Gilbertson presented arguments similar to those they made February 5, when Republicans on the House State Affairs Committee defeated Howard’s legislation.

Nesiba, an appropriations committee member, said Wednesday the South Dakota Constitution requires the state motor-fuel tax be used only for state roads and bridges, including by extension the Highway Patrol. He said the tax shouldn’t pay for Noem’s Highway Patrol detail when she’s engaging in partisan activity outside South Dakota.

“We can’t use the motor-fuel tax to provide security to the governor if she’s in Maine campaigning or in Georgia campaigning,” Nesiba said. “So I’ve spent the past several weeks, working with staff, going through the GOAC blue book, trying to figure out, ‘Can you tell me definitively that no motor-fuel tax is being used for security for the governor?’ And my LRC (Legislative Research Council) staff says, ‘Can’t tell. It’s not disclosed. It’s not clear.'”

Price, the past Highway Patrol commander, said the patrol gets funding from three sources including the motor-fuel tax. He said any release of information about security spending would compromise the governor’s safety.

“The reason for that is, we provide different levels of security at different events and different locations, based on the security needs at the time and location where we might be attending,” Price said. “It would give perpetrators an idea to know where there may be more or less security present when the governor travels to certain locations. And the same would be true for legislators or Supreme Court justices.

“So providing that information after the fact — the people that really want to cause harm, and want to disrupt and harm someone, those are the folks that are going to dive into those details and determine, ‘Okay, here’s the habits, here’s the travel habits when they go to this type of community, this is how much they’re spending — when they go that type of community, that’s how much they’re spending. And it gives them information we don’t want to give up,” Price continued.

“So providing aggregate numbers at the end, although they might seem vague, cause trouble for us, ’cause the governor’s very open about her travel schedule, and someone who wants to dive in the details and go find out where the governor’s going and where she’s engaging with the public and the citizens, they can figure this stuff out, if they have those numbers,” Price added.

(Noem’s administration, after taking office in January 2019, stopped distributing a weekly schedule of state government’s board and commission meetings that previous governors Janklow, Rounds and Daugaard had used for also informing reporters about their planned public appearances.)

Nesiba answered that what he heard from Secretary Price was the Highway Patrol is funded from a variety of sources. “I didn’t hear him say clearly that no motor-fuel taxes are used to support security for the governor. I did not hear that,” Nesiba said.