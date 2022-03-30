PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The latest filings by candidates for the South Dakota Legislature suggest Republican voters will have many reasons to cast ballots in their party’s primary elections on June 7.

As of Wednesday morning, there were Republican primaries for 15 state Senate nominations and for 43 state House nominations.

Democrats meanwhile appeared to have two primaries, both for House.

South Dakota has 35 legislative districts. Voters can cast ballots for one Senate candidate and up to two House candidates. The top two House finishers win, except in single-seat subdistricts, where one is chosen.

Republican primaries are limited to voters registered as Republicans. Democrat primaries allow voters registered as Democrats or independents.

Absentee voting in the primaries opens on April 22. South Dakota residents can register to vote in the primary elections through May 23.

The official deadline for candidates to submit petitions was 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, March 29. The South Dakota Secretary of State office will accept petitions sent by registered mail before that deadline.

Primary winners advance as their party’s nominees to the November general election.

At least two Republican Senate contests will pit incumbent senators against challengers from the House: Senator Bryan Breitling of Miller is up against House Speaker Spencer Gosch of Glenham, while Senator Julie Frye-Mueller of Rapid City faces Representative Tim Goodwin of Rapid City.

Another Republican race has Senator Jim Bolin of Canton against former Representative Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley.

Last year, after the U.S. Census results were released, the Legislature redrew election districts for the next 10 years. The hottest 2022 fight might be House District 11, which has three Democrats and four Republicans vying for two House seats.

The current voter registration totals show Republicans 282,216; Democrats 152,006; no-party/independents 140,858; Libertarians 2,640; and other 1,379.

Republicans currently hold 32 of the 35 Senate seats and 62 of the 70 House seats. The last time Democrats held a majority in either chamber was the 1991-92 term, when Democrats had the Senate majority 18-17. The last time South Dakota voters elected a Democrat as governor was Dick Kneip in 1974.

KELOLAND News will publish a complete list of legislative candidates when the South Dakota Secretary of State office finalizes it in the days ahead. Here’s a look at primary races so far, compiled this morning from the Secretary of State website. (Key: *-incumbent; **-current legislator seeking election to other chamber; ***-former legislator.)

Democrat legislative primaries

House District 11 – Kimberly Parke, Sioux Falls; Margaret Kuipers, Sioux Falls; Stephanie Lynn Marty, Sioux Falls.

House District 26A (one seat) — Alexandra Frederick, Winner; Eric Emery, Rosebud.

Republican legislative primaries

Senate District 1 – Joe Donnell, Sisseton; Michael Rohl*, Aberdeen.

Senate District 2 – Steve Kolbeck, Brandon; Spencer Wrightsman, Brandon.

Senate District 3 – Al Novstrup*, Aberdeen; Rachel Dix, Aberdeen.

Senate District 5 – Colin Paulsen, Watertown; Lee Schoenbeck*, Watertown.

Senate District 7 – Julie Erickson, Brookings; Tim Reed**, Brookings.

Senate District 8 – Casey Crabtree*, Madison; Heather DeVries, Madison.

Senate District 9 – Brent Hoffman, Sioux Falls; Mark Willadsen**, Sioux Falls.

Senate District 16 – Jim Bolin*, Canton; Nancy Rasmussen***, Hurley.

Senate District 23 – Bryan Breitling*, Miller; Spencer Gosch**, Glenham.

Senate District 24 – Mary Duvall*, Pierre; Jim Mehlhaff, Pierre.

Senate District 25 – Marsha Symens*, Dell Rapids (withdrawn March 28); Lisa Rave, Baltic; Kevin Crisp***, Dell Rapids; Leslie Heineman***, Flandreau; Tom Pischke**, Dell Rapids.

Senate District 29 – Beka Zerbst, Sturgis; Dean Wink**, Howes.

Senate District 30 – Julie Frye-Mueller*, Rapid City; Tim Goodwin**, Rapid City.

Senate District 31 – Randy Deibert, Spearfish; Ron Moeller, Lead.

Senate District 33 – Janet Jensen, Rapid City; David Johnson*, Rapid City.

House District 2 –David Kull, Brandon; Jake Schoenbeck, Sioux Falls; Jeffrey Shawd, Valley Springs; John Sjaarda, Valley Springs.

House District 3 – Brandei Schaefbauer, Aberdeen; Carl Perry*, Aberdeen; Kaleb Weis*, Aberdeen; Richard Rylance, Aberdeen.

House District 4 – Adam Grimm, Wallace; Fred Deutsch*, Florence; Stephanie Sauder, Bryant; Val Rausch***, Big Stone City.

House District 5 – Kahden Mooney, Watertown; Byron Callies, Watertown; Hugh Bartels*, Watertown.

House District 7 – Doug Post***, Volga; Matt Doyle, Brookings; Melissa Heermann, Brookings; Roger DeGroot, Brookings.

House District 8 – John Mills*, Volga; Lecia Summerer, Wentworth; Marli Wiese*, Madison; Tim Reisch, Howard.

House District 9 — Bethany Soye*, Sioux Falls; Jesse Fonkert, Hartford; Kenneth Teunissen, Sioux Falls.

House District 11 – Republicans — Brian Mulder, Sioux Falls; Chris Karr*, Sioux Falls; Roger Russell, Sioux Falls; Tyler Bonynge, Sioux Falls.

House District 12 – Amber Arlint, Sioux Falls; Cole Heisey, Sioux Falls; Gary Schuster, Sioux Falls; Greg Jamison*, Sioux Falls; Kerry Loudenslager, Sioux Falls.

House District 13 – Penny BayBridge, Sioux Falls; Richard Thomason*, Sioux Falls; Sue Peterson*, Sioux Falls; Tony Venhuizen, Sioux Falls.

House District 14 – Gina Schiferl, Sioux Falls; Taylor Rehfeldt*, Sioux Falls; Tyler Tordsen, Sioux Falls.

House District 16 – Karla Lems, Canton; Kevin Jensen*, Canton; Richard Vasgaard*, Centerville.\

House District 19 – Caleb Finck*, Tripp; Drew Peterson, Salem; Jessica Bahmuller, Alexandria; Michael Boyle, Parkston; Roger Hofer, Bridgewater.

House District 20 – Ben Krohmer, Mitchell; Jeff Bathke, Mitchell; Lance Koth*, Mitchell.

House District 23 – Brandon Black, Aberdeen; Gregory Brooks, Aberdeen; James Wangsness***, Miller; Scott Moore, Ipswich.

House District 24 – Jim Sheehan, Pierre; Mary Weinheimer, Pierre; Mike Weisgram*, Fort Pierre; Will Mortenson*, Pierre.

House District 28B – Neal Pinnow, Lemmon; Thomas Brunner***, Nisland.

House District 29 – Gary Cammack**, Union Center; Kathy Rice, Black Hawk; Kirk Chaffee*, Whitewood.

House District 30 – Dennis Krull, Hill City; Gerold Herrick, Custer; Lisa Gennaro, Keystone; Patrick Baumann, Custer; Trish Ladner*, Hot Springs.

House District 32 – Becky Drury*, Rapid City; Jamie Giedd, Rapid City; Steve Duffy, Rapid City.

House District 33 – Curt Massie, Rapid City; Dean Aurand, Rapid City; Phil Jensen*, Rapid City.

House District 35 – Elizabeth Regalado, Rapid City; Tina Mulally*, Rapid City; Tony Randolph*, Rapid City.