PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg couldn’t have stopped his car in time to avoid smashing into Joe Boever.

That’s the conclusion the South Dakota Highway Patrol reached from tests run after the deadly crash two years ago.

The finding is on page 28 of Trooper John Berndt’s official report from the September 12, 2020, incident that occurred along US 14, just west of Highmore in Hyde County.

The report was among several hundred items released to the public Wednesday by the House Select Committee on Investigation. The committee voted 6-2 Monday night against recommending Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The House returns April 12 to the state Capitol to consider the matter.

Ravnsborg told investigators he never saw Boever walking on the highway shoulder that night. Ravnsborg said he was traveling at about 65 mph and looking down at the speedometer, with his headlights on low beam, when his 2011 Taurus struck something as he drove west toward Pierre. Boever was walking east on the westbound lane’s shoulder.

Berndt’s report says that the Ravnsborg car’s speedometer was off by 2 to 5 mph, meaning that when it showed 65 mph the car was actually moving 60-63 mph. Berndt had crash reconstructionist Gene Barthel of Watertown, formerly with the South Dakota Highway Patrol, run software on the car’s headlights.

Berndt wrote in his report, “If a motorist is traveling 60MPH with their low beam headlights on, they would see a pedestrian between 55 feet and 125 feet but would not be able to react prior to striking the pedestrian.”

He further noted, “If a motorist is traveling 65MPH with their low beam headlights on, they would still see a pedestrian between 55 feet and 125 feet but would not be able to react prior to striking the pedestrian.”

They also ran tests had Ravnsborg been using his brights.

Berndt wrote, “If a motorist is traveling 60MPH with their high beam headlights on, they would see the pedestrian between 107 and 221 feet. The median percentage of drivers would have applied the brakes prior to striking the pedestrian and been traveling approximately 54MPH.”

He further stated, “If a motorist is traveling 65MPH with their high beam headlights on, they would still see the pedestrian between 107 and 221 feet. The median percentage of drivers would have applied the brakes prior to striking the pedestrian and been traveling approximately 62MPH.”

In other words, Ravnsborg couldn’t have reacted in time for his car to avoid striking Boever. Said Berndt: “If a motorist is traveling 65MPH with their headlights on low beam they would see a pedestrian in dark clothing for 0.63 seconds to 2.71 seconds prior to impact. As previously stated, this is not enough time to react but they would see the pedestrian. This does not take into account a flashlight used by the pedestrian.”

Several people who drove past Boever as he walked on the shoulder that night told investigators they saw him carrying a flashlight.

Investigators discovered a flashlight that was still lit near Boever the next morning, after Ravnsborg had returned to the scene and found Boever’s body.

Ravnsborg told investigators he never saw a flashlight. Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek (since deceased) reported seeing something shining at the scene that night but assumed it was a light broken off the car.

Ravnsborg hasn’t been able to explain why he was driving on the shoulder. The final paragraph of Berndt’s report says, “If Mr. Ravnsborg is not driving on the north shoulder of the road it makes no difference if Mr. Ravnsborg sees Mr. Boever or not, this crash does not occur.”

Ravnsborg eventually had his defense attorney plead no-contest to illegally driving outside the traffic lane and illegally using an electronic device while driving. Both were second-class misdemeanors. The electronic-device charge was for use of his phone to check the internet before he reached Highmore on his way home to Pierre from Redfield.

Ravnsborg never appeared in court in connection to the crash.