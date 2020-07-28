Rehab work planned for S.D. Capitol memorials

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Much-needed new tile and grouting are planned at the War Memorial complex next to the South Dakota Capitol during the coming weeks, state Bureau of Administration commissioner Scott Bollinger said Monday.

He also said that rehabilitation projects are in the works for the Fighting Stallions memorial that commemorates the eight men, including Governor George S. Mickelson, who died in the 1993 state-aircraft crash, and for the Civil War monument that has a Union soldier keeping watch across Capitol Lake from high atop a column.

Local veterans who served in the Vietnam War had noticed of late that their memorial and the Flaming Fountain that’s also part of the complex were looking rough. The Vietnam memorial was dedicated September 16, 2006, while now-U.S. Senator Mike Rounds was finishing his first term as governor.

Bollinger said his office surveys concrete conditions each fall and compiles a list of repairs.

“The materials for the tile repair are on order and the contract with Syverson for the work is currently being circulated for signatures. Once completed, it will be posted to OpenSD. They will be replacing damaged tiles and grouting the tiled area,” Bollinger said, referring to the open.sd.gov website where state government’s financial records are publicly filed.

In recent weeks, tree branches were trimmed, green scum was removed from various surfaces and other maintenance was done.

The Fighting Stallions memorial and Civil War monument contract calls for a Custer firm, Tallgrass Landscape Architecture, to review them and develop a work plan.

Staff at the State Engineer’s Office noted concerns with those memorials this spring, according to Bollinger.

“On the Civil War memorial, we noticed some spalling occurring on the base. The Fighting Stallions base behind the plaques is made of wood and has deteriorated,” he said.