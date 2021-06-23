Regulators set hearing for Black Hills Power

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Dates are now set on the request by Black Hills Power to change its payment formula for cogeneration and small power production in South Dakota.

The state Public Utilities Commission has scheduled a three-day evidentiary hearing November 16-18.

The commission will make a decision at some point afterward.

PUC staff attorney Kristen Edwards worked with the company and the intervenors in proposing the schedule.

Other key dates are:

September 3 — Deadline for staff and intervenors to prefile written testimony.

September 15 — Deadline for the company to prefile written rebuttal testimony.

October 22 — Final discovery requests sent.

November 5 — Final discovery responses.

November 10 — Filing deadline for witness and exhibit lists and exhibits.

Intervenors are R. Sonny Rivers of Rapid City, Richard A. Bell of Rapid City, Xanterra Parks and Resorts of Keystone, Cobblestone LLC of Spearfish, Pangea Design Group of Spearfish, Black Hills Homestead of Spearfish, GenPro Energy Solutions of Piedmont, and Steve and Lynn Hammond of Rapid City.