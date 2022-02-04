PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Roslyn Elevator might go into state receivership because its lender has decided to stop providing credit.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission on Friday scheduled a special meeting on the matter for Thursday, February 10, at 1:30 p.m. CT.

The commission’s staff has asked the commission to consider whether to suspend the elevator’s grain-buyer license and possibly take the elevator into receivership. Roslyn is in northern Day County about one hour east of Aberdeen.

Financials received by the commission’s staff on January 31 showed the elevator was below the minimum requirements for state licensure, after its lender gave notice that any outstanding credit must be repaid on March 31, according to a petition.

“While Roslyn has worked closely with staff and has taken significant steps toward achieving a positive financial position, losing access to a significant line of credit has had a major effect on the company’s financial position. Because of this, staff believes it is necessary to suspend Roslyn’s grain buyer license to ensure that Roslyn does not incur additional grain liabilities, particularly additional Voluntary Credit Sale contracts,” staff attorney Amanda Reiss wrote in the petition.

Steve Schmidt, the elevator’s owner, signed an agreement on Wednesday so that he can continue to engage in cash sales of grain “for the sole purposes” of blending substandard grain to make it marketable and to fulfill outstanding contracts.

The commission regulates grain trading in South Dakota. The commission’s grain-warehouse manager, Cody Chambliss, filed an affidavit Friday outlining interactions between him, his staff and the elevator’s personnel during the past year. The most recent inspection took place Thursday.

“The results of this inspection suggest that staff may be able to assist Roslyn getting back into compliance with financial requirements and that Roslyn will be able to be fully licensed and operational in the near future,” Chambliss wrote.

He added, “It is my opinion that license suspension is necessary at this time to prevent Roslyn from

entering into additional contacts that could negatively affect its financial position.”