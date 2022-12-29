PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Public Utilities Commission could decide next week whether central South Dakota gets another commercial project that turns wind into electricity.

The three commissioners will consider on Thursday, January 5, whether to approve an application from North Bend Wind.

Up to 71 turbines are planned across 46,931 acres in western Hyde and eastern Hughes counties. The 200-megawatt project is estimated to cost $265 million to $285 million.

Attorneys Amanda Reiss from the PUC’s staff and Brett Koenecke for the project recently signed a 16-page settlement agreement.

Among the 45 conditions are requirements regarding protection of grouse, other birds and bats, whooping cranes, and any other endangered or threatened species of wildlife.

The project will be west of Triple H Wind, which the commission approved in 2019.