PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Hutterian Co-Operative won’t have to comply with a state requirement that all other licensed grain buyers do in South Dakota — at least not for another 10 months.

The state Public Utilities Commission agreed Tuesday to let the Aberdeen-based co-op be exempt, until July 1, 2023, from an administrative rule that requires applicants for Class A grain-buying licenses to provide independent reviewed or audited financial statements.

The commission’s decision opens the way for the co-op, whose only members are Hutterite religious colonies, to receive a state license. The commission’s grain-warehouse staff recently discovered the Hutterites had been operating for decades without one. The co-op sells soybeans to AGP.

The co-op’s attorney, Julie Dvorak, wanted a permanent exemption from the commission. The commission didn’t go that far, however, at least not yet.

According to Dvorak, the non-profit co-op is open only to Hutterian colonies, and its business activities pose no risk to the general public. Hiring a certified public accounting firm would cost at least $10,000. The religion is based on a Biblical interpretation that a person shouldn’t hold private property, and its third-party independent bookkeeper (who isn’t a CPA) prepares information that the Eide Bailly accounting firm uses in filing annual income-tax reports for the co-op.

In other words, Dvorak said, meeting the requirement would be “unnecessary and costly.”

The commission’s staff were willing to go 90 days as a transition. “The sooner we can get them licensed, the sooner their transactions are covered by a bond,” PUC staff attorney Kristen Edwards said.

But chairman Chris Nelson offered July 1, 2023, as middle ground, and he found support from the two other commissioners. Kristie Fiegen and Gary Hanson.

Nelson prefaced it with a question: “Obviously they’re asking for something special. Do we have any other licensees who would be similarly situated?” Replied Cody Chambliss, the commission’s grain-warehouse manager, “I don’t believe there is another entity that we license that would be in a similar situation.”

When the discussion turned to his proposal, Nelson said, “I will agree with both sides.”

He said it is important to have the license in place before the soybean harvest starts this year, but he sympathized with the co-op’s religious stance. At the same time, Nelson pointed out, the Book of Acts had characters who weren’t just.

Nelson said July 1 will give the commission’s staff time to learn more. Regarding Dvorak’s explanation, he said, “That did certainly help me today.”

Fiegen agreed with July 1 and noted that’s the date when South Dakota laws typically change. Fiegen also noted that the commission’s grain-warehouse staff has a handful of people who handle hundreds of license applications and renewals. She said the staff has to count on audits to provide protection.