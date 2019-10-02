Regulators don’t let Fall River Solar intervene in Black Hills Energy’s request to ‘eat’ project cost

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission emerged from a legal thicket Tuesday and rejected an attempt by Fall River Solar to intervene in an application from Black Hills Energy.

Black Hills Energy, a subsidiary of Black Hills Corporation based in Rapid City, wants the commission’s approval to gradually absorb the costs of several other solar-electricity projects proposed in Fall River County.

Black Hills Energy has purchased the projects, known as South Dakota Sun I and South Dakota Sun II. The proposed sites are northwest of Hot Springs. Black Hills Energy hasn’t said whether Sun I and Sun II will be developed.

Commissioners voted 3-0 against Fall River Solar’s intervention.

The bond among the various solar projects is Ros Vrba, who owns Energy of Utah. Vrba also owns Fall River Solar, which proposes to build a plant near Oelrichs in 2020, and Vrba had proposed the Sun I and Sun II projects.

Energy of Utah and Fall River Solar have filed an avoided-cost complaint against Black Hills Energy in a separate docket that includes testimony from Vrba and opposing testimony from Kyle White, an official with Black Hills Services, another Black Hills Corporation subsidiary that sets strategy for Black Hills Energy.

Vrba first owned Sun I and Sun II and negotiated agreements to sell power to Black Hills Energy. His company, Energy of Utah, sold Sun I and Sun II to 174 Power Global, a U.S. subsidiary of Hanwha Corporation, a South Korea group. After that, Black Hills Energy bought Sun I and Sun II from 174 Power Global.

William Taylor, a Sioux Falls lawyer representing Fall River Solar, said he wasn’t involved in the transaction between 174 Power Global and Black Hills Energy and therefore doesn’t know terms of the sale.

But Taylor said Tuesday he has learned Black Hills Corporation acquired Sun I and Sun II for approximately $5.5 million. Taylor said one term of the sale was 174 Power Global agreed it wouldn’t construct other facilities in Black Hills Corporation’s territory. Taylor said that promise might have been illegal.

The Black Hills Energy application to gradually eat the costs from the Sun I and Sun II projects says there won’t be any effect on rate payers.

Taylor alleged Tuesday that wasn’t accurate. “We believe this is an indirect effort to recapture from the rate-payers,” Taylor said, describing Fall River Solar’s attempt to intervene as part of “an unpeeling of the onion” that would affect both dockets.

He said Black Hills Energy would provide backup power to Fall River Solar and therefore Fall River Solar met South Dakota’s requirement of a pecuniary — financial — interest.

Todd Brink, an attorney for Black Hills Energy, said the company seeks deferred accounting treatment to gradually write off the costs before Black Hills Energy’s next electricity-rates case. Brink said state law requires an intervenor to be affected “effectively and immediately.”

“I think Fall River’s contention is they might be a customer of Black Hills Energy in the future,” Brink said. But, he continued, Fall River Solar would have to clear many hurdles, including whether Black Hills Energy has the right to serve Fall River Solar in Black Hills Electric Cooperative’s territory.

Brink listed a series of “ifs” that ultimately could end in a dispute over whether federal or state regulation applied regarding territorial rights. Brink emphasized that Black Hills Energy’s purchase agreement for Sun I and Sun II was between “willing parties.”

Taylor countered that “a substantial part” of the purchase price Black Hills Energy spent on that agreement was for the promise that the seller wouldn’t develop further facilities in Black Hills Energy’s territory.

Commission chairman Gary Hanson had Taylor and Brink sit next to each other in the two chairs at the witness table. Hanson asked Taylor if Fall River Solar had made application to be served by Black Hills Energy. Taylor said Vrba sent an email last week Thursday.

“So, the filing hasn’t been made at this juncture, so it doesn’t exist,” Hanson said.

Commissioner Kristie Fiegen asked whether Fall River Solar would be built in 2020. Taylor said “conceivably” construction could start in 2020 if there weren’t appeals. Fiegen asked whether it was a guarantee that Fall River would be built. “No of course not, the world could end between now and then,” Taylor replied.

Commissioner Chris Nelson asked Brink about a South Dakota Supreme Court decision known as the Union Carbide case. Brink said strictly construing the Union Carbide standard depended on whether Fall River Solar was a current — rather than future — customer of Black Hills Energy. “They’re not a customer today, they don’t have standing,” Brink said.

Chairman Hanson said he believed Fall River Solar should have requested the application “a lot sooner” and didn’t understand why it wasn’t sought. Hanson said there had been “plenty of opportunity” for Fall River Solar to request service from Black Hills Energy.

Fiegen had other reasons to deny Fall River Solar’s intervention. She said her main one was Fall River Solar wasn’t guaranteed to be built. Her second: “It is not in the service territory.” Fiegen also said different laws governed different types of dockets.

Nelson said there were “a lot of speculative maybes” whether Fall River Solar becomes a customer and whether the project would be built and whether rates would be affected.