Regents want to know how many classes were shifted to online or hybrid at S.D. campuses

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People on the panel overseeing South Dakota’s state universities asked Tuesday why campus presidents switched hundreds of classes that originally were planned as face to face this fall to instead be taught online or as hybrids amid a continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Some members of the state Board of Regents sounded surprised as several presidents rolled out their numbers. Regent Jim Thares of Aberdeen openly worried enrollment would suffer when students and families learn of the changes.

Regent Kevin Schieffer of Sioux Falls said universities shouldn’t put a course online on a whim: “It really should be a necessity.” He suggested that Brian Maher, who started one month ago as the system’s new executive director, assemble a report for the board.

The universities finished the final two months of spring semester delivering courses online because of COVID-19.

Sheila Gestring, president for the University of South Dakota at Vermillion, said Tuesday that 1,552 courses were supposed to be face to face this fall but there now would be 1,142.

Of the balance, she said 340 are planned as hybrids, with students in classrooms some days and online other days, while 70 are only online.

Gestring said the 70 “mostly” were “purely from a space-limitation standpoint,” as universities try to keep at least six feet of space in all directions per student.

Barry Dunn, president of South Dakota State University in Brookings, said 3,214 sections were face to face and 225 were moved online, “mostly” for size of the classes. Dunn said his campus is trying to follow the federally recommended guidance of 60-square-feet of space per student.

Dunn said the presidents also have been looking for ways to “mitigate” the difference in tuition costs between online and face to face. He said funds from each university’s foundation would be used for partial scholarships. He credited Gestring for the idea.

Regent Joan Wink of Howes said the tuition difference could hurt enrollment, unless state law is changed. The Legislature doesn’t meet in regular session until January 12. Dunn said a standard three-credit course costs $120 more online.

Wink, a long-time teacher at several universities and K-12 schools and now retired, said hybrid courses are “part of the future.” She’s taught online, face-to-face and hybrids. “It’s kind of my preferred model,” she said about hybrids. She added, “It’s really, really good for the next few years.”

The teleconference meeting continues Wednesday at 9 a.m. CT. At times Tuesday the audio was difficult to hear and numbers were hard to accurately follow.

Tim Downs, president of Northern State University in Aberdeen, said he planned for 661 classes, with 393 face to face, 121 hybrids and 147 online. Downs said about a half-dozen NSU faculty, because of their health, would be teaching online only.

The board voted 9-0 to continue the COVID-19 emergency declaration to the December meeting. Originally passed in April and then extended, it was scheduled to expire this month. The same decision modified some portions of the four-tier mask policy that the regents adopted in July.

Students generally return August 19 to classes at South Dakota’s eight public campuses. All people at them will be required to wear masks in all indoor public areas for at least the first month, with some exceptions, such as when eating or working out.