Regents want a wrestler-training center at SDSU

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The panel that oversees the state’s public universities plans to ask the Legislature for a training center for the South Dakota State University wrestling program.

The Board of Regents agreed Thursday to move forward with the $3.95 million request

“This is solely funded by donations,” said John Bastian of Belle Fourche, the board’s president.

The project would add 15,466 square feet to the west side of Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Center in Brookings.

It would be the second phase of changes at the Stanley J. Marshall Center in Brookings.

The first phase, completed in 2018, was a practice facility for basketball and volleyball teams.

The regents approved the plan in 2016.