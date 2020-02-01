Regents waiting for lawmakers to set dates on South Dakota public-universities’ legislation

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Board of Regents that governs South Dakota’s public universities is waiting for decisions from the Legislature.

But lawmakers so far haven’t scheduled hearings on any of the board’s proposals, according to regents communications director Janelle Toman.

She and the board’s executive director, Paul Beran, updated regents and officials from the six traditional campuses in a teleconference Friday.

Leaders from the universities and many of the regents had spent parts of the week with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations that sets their budgets.

“I would say it was a very busy two days,” Toman said.

Beran said he also met with the Senate Education Committee. He spoke about the regents’ Dakota’s Promise legislation that would provide scholarships to financially needy students.

He also emphasized to the committee the twin roles that universities play in workforce training and economic development.

Beran said Senate Democratic leader Troy Heinert of Mission talked with him about the need for more support to American Indian students beyond the initiatives already under way at most of the campuses.

“He’s looking for something a little more concrete,” Beran said.

The governor appoints regents, while the Senate decides whether to confirm them. Lawmakers have left the Capitol for the weekend. They return to action Tuesday for day 13 of the 37-day session.

While waiting for hearing dates on the individual bills, Toman suggested regents and university officials could spend the days ahead talking to local lawmakers about the merits of the various proposals.

Among the regents’ requests:

HB 1044 — make an appropriation to the Board of Regents to fund the development of the Cyber Incubator and Entrepreneurial Center at Dakota State University and to declare an emergency.

HB 1045 — authorize the Board of Regents to contract for the design, renovation of, and addition to, the E.Y. Berry Library on the campus of Black Hills State University and to make an appropriation therefor.

HB 1046 — authorize the Board of Regents to contract for the design, renovation of, and addition to, the Devereaux Library on the campus of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and to make an appropriation therefor.

HB 1100 — make an appropriation to begin the research and development of a new bioprocessing facility and to declare an emergency.

SB 40 — authorize the Board of Regents to contract for the construction of an Allied Health Facility and the demolition of Julian Hall and the Julian Hall Addition to the University of South Dakota, to make an appropriation therefor, and to declare an emergency.

SB 41 — authorize the Board of Regents to contract for the construction of a facilities building at the University of South Dakota and to make an appropriation therefor.

SB 42 — authorize the Board of Regents to demolish three storage structures and contract for the construction of a grounds facility at the University of South Dakota and to make an appropriation therefor.

SB 43 — authorize the South Dakota Building Authority to issue revenue bonds to provide for maintenance and repair on facilities controlled by the Board of Regents and to provide appropriation therefor.

SB 72 — establish the Dakota’s promise scholarship program, to establish the Dakota’s promise fund, and to make an appropriation therefor.