PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A tuition freeze should be the top request for the coming budget year, according to the panel that oversees South Dakota’s public universities.

The state Board of Regents decided Wednesday that the freeze will be the priority submitted to Governor Kristi Noem.

The governor in turn will decide whether to recommend it to the Legislature as part of her December budget speech.

State lawmakers then will decide in their 2024 legislative session whether to fund it. The 2025 budget year starts July 1, 2024.

The regents assumed that a freeze would cost $4,330,920, based on lawmakers potentially providing a 3% pay increase to state employees. Many of the staff at the eight public campuses would be covered by such an increase.

Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen, a former regent, posted on Twitter his reaction: “Good to see. SD needs to keep universities and tech colleges affordable. It is the #1 way to attract and retain more young people to our state!”

The regents grouped their budget requests into three tiers on Wednesday and further divided their asks between ongoing funding and one-time funding.

Tier one included requests the regents want most. The ongoing funding requests in tier one included the tuition freeze and $147,547 to cover inflationary costs of the dual-credit program that allows juniors and seniors in high school to get early starts on earning university credits.

The one-time funding requests in tier one included paying off $10,709,887 of bonds ahead of schedule and providing $6,032,685 to start a quantum computing initiative that would be shared between Dakota State University at Madison, South Dakota State University at Brookings, University of South Dakota in Vermillion and South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City.

Tier two included projects the regents would like if the governor and the Legislature agree. Ongoing requests in tier two were a $926,406 boost to Black Hills State University in Spearfish to cover a variety of areas that have been under-funded and $880,096 for BHSU and Northern State University at Aberdeen to develop a program on civic engagement that can be used for students at all six universities.

A one-time request in tier two was $624,066 for starting teacher apprenticeship programs.

The regents sounded divided during their teleconference meeting regarding the civic engagement project.

“We need to cut programs but here we’re starting one,” regent Randy Rasmussen of Vermillion said. He asked whether the universities should already have this type of program.

The regents executive director, Nathan Lukkes, said there are civics programs at varying levels and degrees across the universities. “The Achilles heel of why don’t you do something like this is funding,” Lukkes said. “Yes. it occurs, but not at the level that many would desire,” he added.

Regent Doug Morrison of Sioux Falls said he believed that the governor expects a more robust approach. If she doesn’t forward it, the regents at least tried, Morrison said.

There also were the interrelated questions of how much to provide BHSU and NSU and whether the funding should be one-time or ongoing. BHSU originally requested $300,000 for a Center for Civic Engagement at its campus, while NSU originally requested $204,500 for a Center for Public History and Civic Engagement at its campus.

Board president Tim Rave of Baltic recommended that the money be ongoing. “We can always back down,” he said.

Morrison said the regents need to be “crystal clear” about whether the project’s purpose is to reach all students or be a research effort. “I just don’t know if this is the end-all or a step there,” he said.

Regent Jeff Partridge of Rapid City said they’re not trying to create a one or two campus center but trying to reach all students system-wide with the least amount of dollars. He said the $880,096 was meant to fund an all-universities approach.

Ten other projects were grouped into tier three, which won’t be forwarded to the governor. The full list of what the board considered can be seen here.

Altogether ongoing funding requests in tiers one and two totaled $6,284,969 and eight new FTEs, while one-time funding requests in tiers one and two totaled $17,435,678 and five new FTEs.