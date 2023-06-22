MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Funding of $4.3 million that would replace tuition increases next year at South Dakota’s public universities was requested Thursday during the state Board of Regents budget meeting.

It was one of a long list of budget requests from the six campuses’ presidents and the regents central-office staff.

The regents now will decide which requests should be forwarded to Governor Kristi Noem for her consideration. In turn, the governor will choose which recommendations to include in her December budget request to the Legislature. State lawmakers then will decide during their 2024 session which ones they want to fund.

Heather Forney presented the tuition-freeze request to the regents. She is the system vice president of finance and administration.

Forney said the board froze tuition for 2021 on its own, funding the freeze from within the universities’ budget. She said tuition rose 1.1% for fiscal 2022. The Legislature provided funding to freeze tuition this year.

According to Forney, the $4.3 million is estimated to cover a 3% salary increase along with health benefits. She acknowledged that no one right now has a solid feel for what the Legislature will decide on salary policy. “Guessing, throwing that dart at the board, at three percent,” she said.

Afterward, the board’s president, Tim Rave of Baltic, indicated interest. “The tuition freeze is something that does make a huge impact,” he told other board members. “That one is important to have discussion about.”

Forney also requested an ongoing increase of $3,278,000 to cover a gap that’s developed in funding dual-credit courses. They are university-level classes that high school students take to build credit for when they later enroll at a higher-education institution.

“Thousands of students across the state have benefited from it,” Forney said.

She said student currently pay about $48 per credit hour and the state Department of Education pays the regents about $144 per credit hour for the courses. Had those students been taking the course at a university, the average cost would be about $256 per credit hour. Forney said the nearly $3.3 million would cover that difference.

One of the board’s new members, Jim Lochner of Dakota Dunes, said the dual-credit system needed to be studied. He suggested that students could pay more.

Replied Forney, “There are some students that are economically disadvantaged.”

Responded Lochner, “I mean, it’s not even a tank of gas in a (Ford) F-150.”

Asked how the original split was reached, Forney said the university course rate at the time was $135.95 per credit hour.

“It requires legislative action. We don’t get to change it,” she said.

Regent Jeff Partridge of Rapid City served in the Legislature when the dual-credit system was established. He said the goal was to help high school students get a head start, with the state subsidy helping to make it somewhat affordable.

The regents board is now back at a full nine members. Earlier this week, the governor appointed Judy Dittman, a retired Dakota State dean.

The regents recognized their former executive director, Brian Maher. His last day was Wednesday. He accepted a new job as Nebraska commissioner of education. “So many times you were the right man at the right time,” regent Pam Roberts of Pierre said.