PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The panel that oversees South Dakota’s public universities has scheduled a special meeting next week to decide how much they want the governor to request from the Legislature for next year.

The state Board of Regents appears to be planning to seek another tuition freeze that would cost an estimated $4.3 million.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The second-largest amount on the proposed list of ongoing items is nearly $3.3 million to cover a gap in dual-credit funding for courses that high school juniors and seniors take to get a head start on college.

The ongoing funding list of 11 requests tops $15.3 million.

A second list of one-time requests totals $48.9 million. Leading that group is $20 million for a new Interdisciplinary Data Sciences building at the University of South Dakota and $10.7 million to pay off debt ahead of schedule.

The two packages combined come to more than $64 million.

The regents plan to gather by teleconference on Wednesday, July 19, at 1 p.m. CT. They received budget requests on June 21-22 at Dakota State University from presidents of the six universities and their central office staff.

Governor Kristi Noem will decide how much to ask from the Legislature in her December budget speech. State lawmakers then will decide in the 2024 session how much the public universities get.