Regents plan Northern State announcement

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Regents will declare Tuesday afternoon the next president of Northern State University.

A news advisory Monday said the board will meet at 3:30 p.m. CT Tuesday in the Centennial Rooms of the Student Center at the university’s campus in Aberdeen “for the purposes of appointing a new president at Northern.”

The advisory said the new NSU president would be available at the same location Immediately following the regents’ meeting and would be available to news media.

Regents met with the three finalists last week. They are:

David P. Jones, Mankato, Minn., vice president for student affairs and enrollment management, Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Alan D. LaFave, Valley City, N.D., president, Valley City State University.

Neal H. Schnoor, Long Beach, Calif., chief of staff to the president, California State

University Long Beach.

The contract of Tim Downs wasn’t renewed.