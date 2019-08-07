Regents plan a second try at Dakota Promise scholarships

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this year, there wasn’t quite enough support in the South Dakota House of Representatives to provide $1 million of state aid to help university students from lower-income households who would be eligible for federal Pell grants.

Some lawmakers thought the affordability proposal was too open. It lacked minimums for students to qualify, such as high school grade-point averages and college-entrance exam scores.

The Dakota Promise legislation made it through the Senate 35-0, before falling short of a two-thirds majority in the House, where the vote was 37-28.

Now the state Board of Regents wants to take those lessons and make a second run.

The regents informally agreed Wednesday that in the 2020 session they would seek $2 million, set grade-point and ACT/SAT standards, and make students eligible at tribal higher-education institutions too.

Regents President Kevin Schieffer of Sioux Falls gradually led the other members away from a plan offered by Paul Beran, the regents’ executive director, that Schieffer argued was too loose and too expensive.

Schieffer wants a more restrictive approach that he said would be better positioned for making it through a 2020 legislative session that promises to be just as financially tight.

South Dakota doesn’t have a general scholarship program specifically for Pell-eligible students.

Beran’s proposal was based on a 3.0 high school GPA and an 18 ACT score. It would have cost an estimated $6 million per group of students over the course of four years.

Schieffer said four of South Dakota’s state universities use the 18 ACT as the minimum for admission, while two — South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, and University of South Dakota at Vermillion — have higher entrance requirements.

Regents Barb Stork of Dakota Dunes and Joan Wink of Howes said they favored Schieffer’s approach of setting the ACT at a higher level, at least for the public universities the regents govern, and getting the Dakota Promise program on a successful path.

Schieffer said the criteria should be a 22 ACT for the state-funded campuses. Private universities and tribal campuses might have lower minimums.

While board members ate with local legislators, some of the regents central-office staff began talking over lunch about adjustments that would be presented Thursday to the board.

The proposed Dakota Promise aid would be available to some students who qualify for Pell grants at public, private and tribal universities and colleges in South Dakota that provide matching amounts.

The Dakota Promise legislation that failed this year would have required each participating institution to match the new state grant dollar for dollar. Beran’s new proposal steered away from that because of what he described as “donor fatigue.” University presidents nodded in confirmation with his observation.

Schieffer however revived the dollar-for-dollar concept too. He wants participating universities and colleges to come up with $2 million to provide matching amounts for the $2 million the regents plan to request from the Legislature.