Regents panel sets guaranteed maximum price of $26.8 million for NSU regional sports complex

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Northern State University moved another step closer Monday to bringing football and softball games back to its Aberdeen campus.

A building committee for the South Dakota Board of Regents in a teleconference set a guaranteed maximum price of $26,800,000 for a football stadium that seats 3,569, a women’s softball field with room for 254 and a two-story addition for locker rooms and viewing at the Barnett Center next door.

The regional sports complex will go where the old state School for the Blind and Visually Impaired has stood. The Wolves currently play football at Swisher Field next to Aberdeen Central High School about two miles off-campus. The softball team practices and plays at the city-owned Moccasin Creek complex.

The Legislature approved a measure in the 2019 session that appropriated $33 million for the new complex. That amount included various related expenses including $2.6 million for furniture and equipment.

The complex is the last of three projects funded through private donations given to Northern’s Educational Impact Campaign.

The campaign also raised $6 million for an athletic and practice fields project and $14 million for a new School for the Blind and Visually Handicapped. School officials are seeking more donations.

The new football and softball fields will be synthetic turf. The first football game at the new stadium is scheduled for September 2021. The committee approved the design for the new complex June 12.

State Engineer Stacy Langdeau said Monday the project includes a list of alternates that can be added if there is money available. “I’m really grateful they’re on here,” she said.

Regents executive director Paul Beran said Northern State President Tim Downs, Vice President of Finance and Administration Veronica Paulson and Regent Jim Thares of Aberdeen did a “great job” in putting the package together.

“I think this makes you all ready to go,” Beran said as the teleconference concluded.

Bids are due December 11.