Regents OK work at S.D. universities and new joint Ph.D. in computer science

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two construction projects at state universities can move ahead, the South Dakota Board of Regents said Wednesday.

Black Hills State University in Spearfish got the green light for renovating E.Y. Berry Library. The timeline on the $9.7 million project calls for construction to start in February and completion in time for fall 2022 semester.

Kathy Johnson, BHSU vice president for finance and administration, said there is a plan to possibly make reductions if the project as proposed would cost more than is available.

The University of South Dakota in Vermillion won approval for its $22 million Health Sciences Building that will connect to Lee Medical Building.

Construction is scheduled to begin in February, with an August 2022 opening, USD president Sheila Gestring told the board.

Regent Pam Roberts of Pierre asked that the explanations be brief. “We have all this information we’ve read,” Roberts said.

The regents also gave their OK to a new joint doctorate program in computer science sought by Dakota State University in Madison and South Dakota State University at Brookings.