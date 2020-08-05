Regents expand name of USD health sciences

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A department at the University of South Dakota can change what it calls itself.

The state Board of Regents gave its consent Tuesday for expanding the name to the Department of Public Health and Health Services. The name has been Department of Health Services.

In a letter to the regents central office, USD President Sheila Gestring wrote, “This change will more accurately identify and align USD with the changes and growth in the current health care arena, especially in light of the current global pandemic.”

She added, “It will also provide USD the opportunity to streamline within the School of Health Sciences resulting in efficiencies and savings. We would like this change to be effective immediately if approved after consideration at the August 2020 meeting.”