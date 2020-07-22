Regents consider seeking $22.7 million for expansions, additions at S.D. public universities

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The group that oversees South Dakota’s state universities meets later today to consider pursuing one-time funding for a handful of new programs or expansions, as well as constructing a new metal-industries building in Rapid City and modernizing a historic agricultural center in Brookings.

The state Board of Regents is scheduled to meet by teleconference starting at 1 p.m. CT. The public session begins at 3:30 p.m., when the governor-appointed nine will go through a list of projects and decide how many to ask Governor Kristi Noem to recommend be funded.

The Legislature would make the final decisions during the 2021 session that starts in January.

The list under consideration includes:

Black Hills State University, starting a West River Health Sciences Center at the Rapid City campus for recruiting and placing students, $90,000. There would be a related $249,131 of funding from other sources.

BHSU, paraprofessional education program to develop more teachers for Native American K-12 schools at the main Spearfish campus, $276,000.

Northern State University, modifications to the current Center for State E-Learning at its Aberdeen campus, $468,850.

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, construction of a new building for the mineral industries departments at its Rapid City campus, $19 million of state funding, plus $15 million of private and other funds.

South Dakota State University, remodeling Berg Agricultural Hall at the Brookings campus as part of the emphasis on precision agriculture, $2 million additional state funds, to finish a $10.5 million project.

SDSU, adapting the Cottonwood agricultural experiment station to precision ranching, $453,200.

SDSU, Extension, helping rural communities learn to use broadband more effectively, $100,000

University of South Dakota, upgrading equipment in the animal resource center at its Vermillion campus, to better develop treatments and vaccines for humans, $355,000.

The regents have asked the governor to consider tapping the COVID-19 federal relief fund for the NSU and USD projects.