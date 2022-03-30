PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Nothing but good comments came from the members Wednesday, as the South Dakota Board of Regents unanimously adopted a new strategic plan for the state’s six public universities.

A similar high level of praise was spoken about state lawmakers and the governor for the support they delivered during this year’s legislative session.

“It’s a pretty amazing and probably not to be repeated situation,” said Janelle Toman, the regents’ director of communications, as she presented a high-level overview of the system’s 2022 legislative accomplishments. “I consider this to be historic support for higher education.”

Regent Tim Rave of Baltic, a former legislator, said he got to see the process up close. He spent the session at the state Capitol as a healthcare lobbyist. “Literally transformational for generations,” Rave said.

Rave thanked the regents, the system’s staff and the individual universities’ top officials for their efforts. “It cannot go unnoticed and unthanked,” he said.

Regent Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls credited the governor and legislators for “the wisdom” to spend one-time federal coronavirus-relief money to improve the economy by investing some of it on the campuses.

Venhuizen singled out the importance of the Legislature repealing the self-support tuition that was being charged at the campus centers in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. “That is going to make a huge difference,” he said. “It’s easy to lose sight of that, but that is going to be a big deal going forward.”

Regent Joan Wink of Howes described the five-year plan as “amazing.” The draft was delayed by the SB 55 review process that the Legislature ordered two years ago.

“I loved seeing our (new) emblem immediately on every page,” Wink said. “I couldn’t find anything that I thought I could improve.” She praised its completeness and said every university can connect to it.

Wink further directed her comments to the regents executive director, Brian Maher, who was hired two years ago as his superintendent contract came to an end with the Sioux Falls public school district. “I don’t know how you and the staff got this done, but it was fabulous,” she said. “I’m very impressed with it. Glad to be a small part of it.”