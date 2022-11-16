PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron.

Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board.

Vest said the company no longer will seek federal funding to help buy eight locomotives. Instead, there will be a commitment to purchase them within two years after finishing the new Huron shop.

That change means RCP&E’s request for a federal CRISI grant will be reduced to $11,525,000, covering only the shop. The grant request was going to be $14,225,000 with the locomotives.

RCP&E now plans to provide $11,625,000 and the state board the remaining $100,000 for the shop’s $23,250,000 cost.

Vest outlined the change of plans to the board in a November 16, 2022, memo and provided a fuller explanation in a phone call Wednesday. “I’m trying to get this right, and we just have to come back to you one more time on this,” he told the board.

The two pieces work together, according to Vest. “That locomotive shop is needed. We have to have it to upgrade the locomotive fleet,” he said.

Removing the locomotives purchase from the grant request “will actually strengthen the application, I believe, the team believes,” Vest added.

The locomotives the company plans to purchase won’t fit inside the century-old shop. “We cannot buy these locomotives two and a half years before we can start using them,” Vest said.