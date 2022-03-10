PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota House members will return to the Capitol on April 12 to decide whether to proceed with the impeachment of state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The House Select Committee on Investigation met for nearly two hours behind closed doors Thursday night. Afterward, House Speaker Spencer Gosch told reporters the committee will meet again on March 28 when the Legislature returns for veto day.

Gosch said the panel will decide that day whether to recommend impeachment. He said the resolution calling for the impeachment to be considered requires 14 days between the committee’s decision and when the House can consider the question.

Ravnsborg hasn’t met with the committee.

“We have sent him a couple of official letters giving him the opportunity to show up and present his side of the case, one in an email form and one in a letter form, and which there was no response,” Gosch told KELOLAND News.

The committee is investigating Ravnsborg’s actions during and after a September 12, 2020, crash at the west edge of Highmore, when the car he was driving that night struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever of Highmore. Ravnsborg in his call to 911 said he didn’t know what he had hit. He found Boever’s body at the side of the highway the next morning when he returned to the scene.

Among those who attended the open portion at the end of the meeting Thursday night were Boever’s widow, Jenny, who now lives in Pierre, and Boever’s cousin, Nick Nemec of Holabird.

This is a developing story.