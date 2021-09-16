Ravnsborg joins other Republican AGs in threat to sue President Biden over vaccine mandate

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican attorneys general from 24 states including South Dakota put their names on a letter Thursday to Democrat U.S. President Joe Biden warning they would sue if he goes forward with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private citizens.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced his participation via a news release.

“This President seeks more government control over the lives and choices of all Americans,” he said.

Twenty-six states have Republican attorneys general. Only Idaho and Tennessee weren’t represented on the letter.

The letter came less than a day after Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel issued a statement denouncing Biden on vaccines.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a Republican, published an opinion piece in the national USA Today newspaper Thursday morning threatening a lawsuit against Biden over vaccines.

“I’d encourage Americans to get vaccinated, as I did. But that choice is theirs to make – not the federal government’s to make for them,” Noem said.

A recent South Dakota State University poll on COVID-19 found voters cool toward vaccine mandates.

