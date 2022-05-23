PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The contest for South Dakota’s next attorney general remained murky Monday. Two possible candidates filed campaign-finance reports while the status of a potential third one was unknown.

The current attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg, is suspended until the Senate decides June 22 whether he should be removed from office.

Ravnsborg hasn’t said whether he plans to seek the Republican nomination again later that same week. The uncertainty didn’t stop him from submitting a campaign finance report, however, although its contents suggested little activity since January 1, aside from paying $12,020 in salaries. He showed a $49,111.59 balance.

The former attorney general, Marty Jackley, who wants to replace Ravnsborg regardless reported Monday a balance of $300,460.17.

Jackley has made peace with Governor Kristi Noem, who defeated him in the 2018 Republican primary for governor; Noem now supports Jackley for the A.G. nomination, after Ravnsborg refused her calls to resign in the wake of the September 2020 crash, when a car Ravnsborg was driving from a political event struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever.

David Natvig announced recently that he would seek the Republican nomination for attorney general at the South Dakota Republican Party state convention in Watertown next month. But the South Dakota Secretary of State website didn’t list the state Division of Criminal Investigation director as a candidate Monday. It also didn’t show a finance report from Natvig. Ravnsborg appointed Natvig to the DCI post.

A Democrat candidate hasn’t yet surfaced.