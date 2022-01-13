Ravnsborg investigation committee sets three days of meetings next week

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A special panel of South Dakota lawmakers weighing whether to recommend the impeachment of a state government official for the first time has released a schedule for its next round of work.

The House Select Committee on Investigation will meet three times next week regarding state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and his conduct in the crash that killed pedestrian Joe Boever.

On Monday, they plan to work in a closed-door session on redacting information from documents and reports they plan to release to the public. That starts at 4:30 p.m. CT in room 362

They return Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. CT to begin taking testimony from seven witnesses until 8 p.m. They plan to continue receiving testimony at 3:30 p.m. CT Wednesday and go until 6:30 p.m.

The witnesses are:

Special Agent Jeramie Quam, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Trooper John Berndt, South Dakota Highway Patrol

South Dakota Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price

South Dakota Highway Patrol Colonel Rick Miller

South Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Kevin Kinney,



John Daily, Jackson Hole Scientific Investigations

Special Agent Joe Arenz, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation