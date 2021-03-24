Rather than sticking with state holiday, Noem follows a national date to honor Vietnam vets

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Officials at the state Department of Veterans Affairs want South Dakota to align with the national day of recognition of March 29 for members of the U.S. armed forces who served in Vietnam. But South Dakota lawmakers chose March 30 for a specific reason in 2013, when the Legislature established the working holiday known as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.

That January morning, a Senate committee changed the date in the legislation from March 29 to March 30 because it was the day the veterans in the room wanted, according to then-Senator Reid Holien, who sponsored SB 83. The Vietnam veteran who testified next explained why.

Phil Braeger of Watertown said March 29, 1973, was the day when the last U.S. troops left Vietnam. But because of travel time, they began to reach U.S. soil the next day. “So the actual arrival back in this country was on the 30th. That’s why that date was chosen,” Braeger told senators.

Dennis Daugaard was governor at the time. He last issued a proclamation for the day in 2016, according to records kept by the South Dakota Secretary of State office.

In 2019, Governor Kristi Noem proclaimed March 29 as National Vietnam Veterans Day. There wasn’t any mention of the South Dakota holiday. Last year, she proclaimed March 29 as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day and also noted that March 30 was designated by statute.

For the 2021 proclamation that was filed Wednesday, the governor used the same title as last year for March 29 — Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day — but didn’t mention the state holiday by the same name is March 30.

The state Department of Veterans Affairs, headed by Greg Whitlock, sent a release to news organizations Wednesday saying March 29 would be Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day. When KELOLAND News pointed out that the Legislature chose March 30 as the state holiday, a spokesperson confirmed the department would be using the national recognition date of March 29.

“Not sure why the legislators chose March 30 (maybe that year it was a weekend)!,” Audry Ricketts answered in an email. “Probably an item we will need to go in and fix SDCL (state legal code) to coincide with national holiday.”