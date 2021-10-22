Rapid City woman sentenced for theft, fraud

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 65-year-old woman from western South Dakota was sentenced this week to federal prison for 18 months after a jury convicted her for theft of government property and for supplemental Social Security benefits fraud.

Holli Telford Lundahl of Rapid City must serve the sentence after she completes a sentence of three years for fraudulent behavior in Wyoming.

On the South Dakota convictions, she faces three years of supervised release after she gets out and must pay $200 in special assessments and make $70,110 in restitution.

She was found guilty of knowingly receiving and spending supplemental Social Security payments from 2011 through 2019 that she wasn’t entitled to accept, because she owned property and had resources in excess of the limits for the program.

In Wyoming she was convicted on three counts of Medicaid fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft.