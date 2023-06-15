PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Managers from the Rapid City and Sioux Falls airports are asking the South Dakota Aeronautics Commission to erase its $200,000 limit on grants for commercial airports.

The commission set the cap in 2021.

Rapid City Regional Airport has received $21.8 million of federal funding so far for an expansion of the terminal and wants the commission to provide a 5% match of $1,050,000.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It would be the first of three projects for the Rapid City airport that could cost more than $150 million. The first segment goes to bid Tuesday.

Sioux Falls Regional Airport meanwhile is looking to add five gates to its terminal at approximately $130 million.

Rapid City airport executive director Patrick Dame and Dan Letellier, executive director for Sioux Falls Regional, spoke Thursday with commission members about removing the cap for their sites.

Responded the commission’s chair, Eric Odenbach of Eureka, “I’m not hearing a lot of commission support for waiving the cap right now.”

Letellier asked how the cap originated and whether commercial airports could instead be considered project by project.

Odenbach said the cap could be waived if there was money. “The projections of our fund don’t allow us to participate at a higher level,” he said.

The cap was intended to show airport sponsors the commission’s policy, according to Odenbach. “Until the finances change, I don’t think we’re going to be able to change the policy,” he said.

State Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt said the policy also helps prioritize pavement and safety ahead of other projects.

“This fund has never had a lot of money into it,” Jundt said. “The revenues coming in have in essence been flat-lined.”

The aeronautics fund has three main sources of revenue: a portion of the aircraft fuel tax, aircraft sales tax, and aircraft registration fees. Together they generate $6 million to $8 million annually. The commission’s calendar 2022 report to the governor showed a December balance of some $3 million.

Dame and Letellier said the South Dakota Legislature hasn’t been willing to provide additional money to airport projects because lawmakers see revenue in the aeronautics fund. Two funding requests, one for Rapid City specifically and the other for airports generally, failed in the 2023 session.

“The very action that you guys are taking on things handicaps us or knee-caps us when we go in to talk to legislators,” Letellier said.

A state Department of Transportation forecast shows the aeronautics fund finishing $600,000 in the red on June 30, 2027, if all current projects go forward and all revenue sources remain the same. That projection doesn’t reflect any state spending on the Rapid City and Sioux Falls terminal projects.