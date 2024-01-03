PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has set a special hearing for Monday, January 8, regarding the governor’s request for an advisory opinion on eligibility to serve as a state legislator. She specifically wants the court’s interpretation of Article III, Section 12 of the South Dakota Constitution, that prohibits any legislator from being “interested, directly or indirectly, in any contract with the state or any county thereof, authorized by any law passed during the term for which he shall have been elected.” KELOLAND News asked state court administrator Greg Sattizahn for insight on the process.

When a governor decides to request an advisory opinion from the Supreme Court, where is the request filed?

Sattizahn: The request is filed with the Supreme Court Clerk’s Office.

How are the justices notified of the request?

Sattizahn: Upon filing, the Supreme Court clerk transmits the documentation to the justices for their review.

How is the decision made on whether the Supreme Court grants the request?

Sattizahn: The Court considers the request to determine if it presents “important questions of law involved in the exercise of [the Governor’s] executive power and upon solemn occasions.” (He referred to Article V, Section 5, of the South Dakota Constitution, which contains this sentence: “The Governor has authority to require opinions of the Supreme Court upon important questions of law involved in the exercise of his executive power and upon solemn occasions.”

In this instance, Chief Justice Steven Jensen said a decision would be made on whether a hearing would be held, after the Supreme Court received the three briefs from the governor, the Legislature and the attorney general. How was the decision made to hold a hearing?

Sattizahn: The Court in reviewing the request for an advisory opinion determined that oral argument would assist the Court in addressing the request for the advisory opinion.

The governor indicated in her brief that she would wait for the Supreme Court’s answer before filling the two current legislative vacancies. The legislative session opens at noon on January 9. The hearing is set for 11 a.m. on January 8. Will the Supreme Court be able to issue an advisory opinion before the session opens?

Sattizahn: Should the Supreme Court determine an answer to the questions posed is appropriate under Article V, Section 5 then that opinion will be issued as soon as practicable but there is no set timeline.

Could the Supreme Court, after hearing the arguments, decide to no longer go forward with an advisory opinion?

Sattizahn: The Supreme Court could determine that some or all of the questions presented by the governor do not present an important question of law involved in the exercise of the governor’s executive power and upon solemn occasions.