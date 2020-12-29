Q and A: South Dakota has a new 511 service on road conditions, including hands-free response

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota recently debuted big changes in its 511 information system for motorists. Dave Huft, research program program for the state Department of Transportation, answered questions from KELOLAND News Capitol bureau reporter Bob Mercer.

What does the new version offer that the old one didn’t? Is any feature from the old version not available on the new version?

Dave Huft: It’s helpful to understand that the changes involved all of SDDOT’s travel information products:

The SafeTravelUSA/sd website was replaced by SD511.org

The SDDOT 511 mobile apps for Android and iOS (Apple) phones and tablets were completely rewritten

The 511 telephony system was replaced

The ClearPath511 text and email subscription was replaced by My511SD

Some of the changes were required because of software obsolescence over the past decade, but many were made to improve functionality and usability for travelers.

Like their predecessors, the SD511.org website, the SDDOT 511 mobile apps, and the 511 telephony system all communicate:

Weather forecasts

Road conditions, as reported by SDDOT maintenance staff, updated at least 3 times daily during winter months

Road closures due to weather and incidents

Road construction projects, as reported by SDDOT construction staff

Commercial vehicle size, weight, and movement restrictions

Emergency conditions affecting traffic movement

Like their predecessors, the SD511.org website and SDD0T 511 mobile apps also provide:

Highway camera images of road conditions, most with reported temperature and wind conditions, from more than 100 roadside cameras statewide

National Weather Service weather alerts

The SD511.org website and the SDDOT 511 mobile apps provide some new information:

Current traffic speeds (normal or slowed due to road condition or congestion)

Travel directions

Locations and information about rest areas and commercial vehicle ports of entry

The SD511.org website is written to support modern web browsers like Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Apple Safari, and Firefox. Microsoft’s old Internet Explorer will not support many of SD511’s features.

The SDDOT 511 mobile apps are available free from the Google and Apple app stores. They are designed to work on a wide variety of Android and iOS devices and will automatically configure to devices’ screen sizes. Performance on mobile devices is much better than previously.

The website and apps present a newer map appearance and are faster than their predecessors. They remember users’ preferences for settings, favorite routes, cameras, et cetera.

The mobile apps will, if the user allows, sense the device’s location and provide information as the user approaches features like work zones, et cetera.

The phone-based 511 system is built on a completely new telephony platform with voice recognition for hands-free use.

Behind the scene, the system enables SDDOT maintenance and construction staff to enter information about road conditions, construction zones, and other important events directly from their mobile phones or tablets. It also provides tools that allow SDDOT to more closely monitor and analyze system performance.

The only previous feature not yet supported by the new system components are the “threat warnings” that advised users of potentially worsening road conditions within the next 24 hours. This feature will be restored soon.

There was an incident in the transition process where, on Twitter, some highways repeatedly were opened and closed. What caused that?

Dave Huft: A programming logic error caused a new tweet to be generated too frequently. It was fixed the day after the problem was discovered.

The recent blizzard conditions provided a real-life situation. How did the system fare? Did anything arise that requires fine-tuning?

Dave Huft: SDDOT received numerous compliments on the new system’s appearance and functionality, but some users raised questions about how to see cameras on the state map and how to navigate some of the menus. We have already made some changes to make road conditions and cameras appear on the map by default and are working to provide easier access to map legends.

Several users who tried using Internet Explorer to access SD511.org found it would not work. Users of one particular recent model of Android phone discovered a bug that prevented road conditions from displaying from the mobile app, a problem we were able to diagnose and fix the next day.

We will continue working to correct bugs and make the user interfaces more intuitive and convenient. Obviously, accurate depiction of the information is paramount.

How much did the new version cost? Is there any ongoing cost aside from SDDOT personnel?

Dave Huft: Total system development costs will be $349,300. The system is hosted and operated by Iteris, Inc. at a cost of approximately $24,000 per month.

Is there an expected lifespan for the new version?

Dave Huft: SDDOT will continue make refinements to the system, but the underlying system platform should be sound for the next five years or more.

Anything else you’d like to point out?

Dave Huft: Three things —