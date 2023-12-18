PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — To provide additional perspective, KELOLAND News contacted Neil Fulton regarding the governor’s request to the South Dakota Supreme Court for an advisory opinion on legislative conflicts of interest.

Fulton is dean of the Knudson School of Law at the University of South Dakota. He previously served as federal public defender for South Dakota and North Dakota and was chief of staff for then-Governor Mike Rounds for several years. His comments below are his own opinions and don’t reflect those of the South Dakota Board of Regents, USD or the Knudson School of Law.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The South Dakota Legislature meets for approximately three months of the year. People from all walks of life fill the 105 seats. Is the South Dakota Constitution’s conflict of interest clause for legislators less than clear?

Fulton: “The problem may be that Article III, Section 12 is entirely too clear. Its prohibitions are pretty explicit and unconditional. In the current world, the problem becomes that the scope of contracts that have direct or indirect benefit reaches many more people than it once did: education, healthcare, many banks, lots of major contracting firms, businesses that sell office supplies or other materials are all covered.

“We’ve come a long way from Peter Norbeck, then a state senator from Spink County, being denied payment for drilling an artesian well on the then ‘State University’ campus. Given how many entities have contracts with the State, even for pass-through federal funds, a large number of people have a problem under this provision.

“A second problem is that these conflicts have been ignored at least as often as they have been enforced. So some selective assertion and enforcement just makes it more complicated and arguably as much politics as principle.”

The governor asked the South Dakota Supreme Court for guidance about conflicts of interest before filling two current vacancies. The governor asked nine somewhat specific questions. What is the significance of her request?

Fulton: “It is always significant when the South Dakota Supreme Court interprets the South Dakota Constitution. Although it’s still ‘just’ an interpretation, there is some greater attention given when it comes from the governor requesting an opinion—it’s just more enticing to more eyes.

“I think the real significance here is that with a citizen legislature in South Dakota, these questions raise the question of how feasible that remains for many categories of citizens. If the reach of Article III, Section 12 is so broad that so many types of employment preclude legislative service, that citizen legislature may not be sustainable. And it may be a long way from advancing the goals of preventing self-dealing and corruption that gave rise to the provision.”

At one point, you served as a governor’s chief of staff. Were there questions at that time about legislators or candidates regarding possible conflicts of interest?

Fulton: “These questions did arise, both hypothetical and actual. The instances I encountered were consistently very clear.

“At this point, the lid seems so sufficiently off that anyone in these categories is accepting an appointment to the Legislature at their own financial risk. The remedy when someone is afoul of this provision is that they don’t get paid on the contract. So, folks have to ask if they’re willing to run the risk that they don’t get paid a salary or contract. Employers have to ask if they’re willing to lose, at least potentially, entire state contracts.

“When I dealt with this, the immediacy and risk did not seem as pronounced on indirect benefit cases.”

The three briefs currently filed with the Supreme Court took somewhat differing approaches. Based on the questions the governor asked, can the Supreme Court draw a line bright enough to be of value to a governor filling a vacancy? Can that line be bright enough to be useful to candidates?

Fulton: “Great question. I think the answer is, ‘it depends.’ It is arguably tough to get more clear than ‘direct or indirect benefit’ as the South Dakota Constitution provides.

“More than lack of clarity, I think what is very possible is that we collectively no longer like the clear answers this provision provides. When it captures people who obtain salary from an entity that has pass through funding grants with the State, work in any aspect of education, or are employed by some subcontractor it may be that the reach of Article III, Section 12 is just broader than we remain willing to live with.

“So if the Court answers all these questions in an advisory opinion, which I have some skepticism about, I think the clarity of the answers may trigger conversations about whether this provision is ripe for amendment.

“To me, much more significant than clarity on what’s an ‘indirect’ benefit is whether this level of prohibition of conflict of interest is something we can and will continue to live with. Maybe so, maybe not, but I think that is the real question.

“Article III, Section 12 as currently written simply isn’t that ambiguous or confusing unless the Court starts carving out ‘indirect’ exceptions. So far, they have not done so. So it would be a significant shift in the law.”

Representative Jon Hansen filed a letter Monday disagreeing with the Legislature’s position.

Fulton: “It presents an interesting distinction, authorized versus funded, but that distinction has not yet been accepted. Arguably it’s been tacitly rejected. That distinction likely holds more potential than carving out ‘indirectly’ exceptions.”

Is there anything else that you would like to point out?

Fulton: “Just like the single subject issue around the marijuana legislation, it is a reminder that state constitutional provisions really matter. They dictate a lot about how day to day governance occurs. Many provisions in the South Dakota Constitution were enacted in a different time and place. While I don’t think constitutions should be amended frequently and willy-nilly, they do need to be consistently evaluated for alignment with the times.”