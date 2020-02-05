Putting South Dakota on daylight-savings time all year deadlocks House

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal to switch South Dakota permanently to daylight-savings time failed Tuesday in the state House of Representatives.

The 33-33 vote led Representative Lana Greenfield, a Doland Republican, to give notice she wants HB 1085 reconsidered. She would need a net gain of three ayes to send the bill to the Senate.

It’s possible: Four of the 70 House members were gone Tuesday. But for now, the bill is dead.

Greenfield originally brought a bill seeking standard time all year.

Representative Drew Dennert, an Aberdeen Republican, turned that proposal upside down at the House committee hearing with the daylight-savings time amendment.

Greenfield, a former school teacher, embraced Dennert’s flip Tuesday.

She noted that other states trying to make the change to year-long daylight-savings are still waiting for an OK from Congress. States that adopt year-long standard time don’t need congressional approval.

So, from her perspective, South Dakota would have nothing to lose if the Dennert version of her bill became state law.

“Let’s give it a try,” she said.

The argument Tuesday came down to when it would be more dangerous during winter for school kids to be traveling.

Waiting for buses at dawn isn’t supported by the Sioux Falls school district, according to Representative Linda Duba, a Sioux Falls Democrat.

“The coldest, darkest time in the morning,” Duba warned.

But Representative Oren Lesmeister, a Parade Democrat who farms and ranches, said snow plows run in the mornings in his part of western South Dakota.

He said they’re not on the roads at 6 p.m.

Representative Tim Goodwin, a Rapid City Republican, said he didn’t really care about the time-change fight but, as a states-rights advocate, he couldn’t find anywhere in the U.S. Constitution that referred to daylight-savings.

“I might have missed it,” Goodwin said.