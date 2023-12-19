PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota regulators have authorized the new version of NorthWestern Energy to issue $350 million of debt.

The decision by the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission comes one year after the corporation received permission to restructure, splitting Montana operations from South Dakota and Nebraska.

The $350 million approved on Tuesday will be issued by what’s now called NorthWestern Energy Public Service Corporation, which covers South Dakota and Nebraska.

Emilie Ng is the new corporation’s treasurer. She told the South Dakota commission that the plan calls for issuing $150 million of secured debt and $200 million of unsecured debt.

She said $64 million of the new secured debt will be used to refinance old debt maturing in 2025.

According to a company filing, another $36 million of new secured debt will be used for capital expenditures in the next two years, and the remaining $50 million of new secured debt will serve as a contingency fund. The $200 million of new unsecured debt will be used to replace $150 million of old debt, with $50 million to be available as a contingency fund.

Seeing the request, commission chair Kristie Fiegen said, “It causes our eyebrows certainly to be raised.”

Ng explained how the plan came together. “We do work with a group of banks,” she said. “Currently, we have roughly nine banks in the group.” There also are internal and outside legal counsel, she said.

Commissioner Chris Nelson thanked the company for the supplemental filing, which he said answered 90% of his questions he had. Nelson recalled a sentence from the 2022 restructuring docket, which said the new subsidiary would assume the existing debt. He said the $350 million request raised the question of whether the debt would now be replaced instead.

Ng said the 2022 restructuring docket was referring to roughly $480 million of debt that includes the $64 million that will be refinanced in 2025. “That makes sense to me,” Nelson replied.

NorthWestern Energy previously was regulated on debt matters by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. However, the new company no longer qualifies for exemptions under South Dakota law.

South Dakota law also requires that a public utility shall hold all owned or operated public utility assets in one or more legal entities separate and segregated from the legal entities of any nonutility subsidiaries or affiliates. It also requires that all secured debt of a public utility may be used only for public utility purposes.

Commissioner Gary Hanson asked whether there could be some financial gain to the corporation from South Dakota’s rate structure. Ng said the South Dakota-Nebraska entity was expected to keep its credit rating and there isn’t an expectation of a benefit or disadvantage of moving to the new structure.

Commissioner Nelson asked whether the credit ratings could be different for the Montana corporation and the South Dakota-Nebraska corporation in the future. Ng said they would “definitely” be dependent on the financial performances of each of the two jurisdictions. She said the rating agencies rely on the regulatory bodies in the two jurisdictions.