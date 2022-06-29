PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A financially troubled grain elevator in northeastern South Dakota will have its annual license renewed on July 1 despite owing a handful of producers approximately $1.2 million.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission agreed Wednesday to grant a state grain-warehouse license and a state Class A grain-buyer license to Roslyn Elevator for 2023, on the condition the elevator won’t engage in any more voluntary-credit sales or delayed-price contracts.

State law defines a voluntary credit sale as a sale of grain or seeds where “the sale price is to be paid more than thirty days after the delivery or release of the grain for sale, including those contracts commonly referred to as deferred-payment contracts, deferred-pricing contracts and price-later contracts.”

Another state law requires that when “a grain buyer’s license is terminated or not renewed, the grain buyer shall pay for grain subject to a voluntary credit sale within ten days after the license expiration date.”

Roslyn is a community of 181 people about 60 miles northwest of Watertown and about 60 miles northeast of Aberdeen in northern Day County. The commission had suspended the Roslyn Elevator’s grain-buyer license on February 15 and ordered staff to oversee any purchases of grain made by the elevator for the purpose of blending grain.

Since then, US Bank has agreed to a forbearance agreement until at least July 29 on the money the elevator owes and is willing to continue that arrangement if the elevator’s owners, Steve and Marcia Schmidt, quickly follow suggestions from one of the financial advisors whose names the bank provided.

Without the renewed licensing, the business likely would have to be liquidated, according to Cody Chambliss, the commission’s grain-warehouse administrator.

“I believe the easiest is another bank coming on board,” Chambliss told commissioners about a possible solution. “They’ve been in the community a long time and would like to stay on.”

John Mullen, a Sioux Falls attorney representing the elevator, agreed with Chambliss regarding the elevator’s future as well as the bank’s temporary debt forbearance.

“It would die on the vine if the license isn’t renewed,” Mullen said about the forbearance agreement. He praised Chambliss for his assistance to the Schmidts trying “to right the ship.”

Charlie Nelson, a Minneapolis lawyer representing the lender, said, “US Bank’s goal is an exit strategy so the Schmidts can move on to a new lender.”

Chambliss told the commission that three producers who are owed more than $1 million are willing to accept payments over the next three years.

“Realistically, producers in that market need a place they can deliver to,” Chambliss said. He described the elevator as “a key business” that has found “strong support” from the local community. “They’ve all helped in getting Roslyn (Elevator) into the position they are today.”

Steve Schmidt expressed his appreciation to all involved: “Thank you everybody for your hard work, and I hope we can get everything worked out.”

Commission chairman Chris Nelson called for the licenses to be restored effective July 1.

“I echo my colleagues in my great appreciation for all parties working to bring us to this point,” chairman Nelson said. “Obviously this is a difficult, but difficult, months for the Schmidts, and yet we’ve got a lot of people that seem to be coming around them to try to make this thing work, and I appreciate that.”

He continued, “Time will tell how successful that is, but I think at this juncture, given what we know today, and the willingness of all the parties today, I’m comfortable making this motion to move forward.”

The vote was 3-0. Commissioner Kristie Fiegen said she hadn’t before seen a waiver like this in her 12 years on the regulatory panel.

“This appears to be an excellent plan of action. It is good news,” commissioner Gary Hanson said. He empathized with the Schmidts. “This is not an unusual situation, unfortunately, in the grain industry.”