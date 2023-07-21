PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Witnesses won’t be allowed to testify remotely at the permit hearing for the Navigator carbon-dioxide pipeline, the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has decided.

The three commissioners unanimously turned down a request from attorney Brian Jorde seeking remote testimony. He represents landowners who don’t want the project running across their properties.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The commission considered the request Thursday during a special meeting. Commissioner Chris Nelson spoke strongly against granting it.

“Well, let me just say, I was frankly dumbfounded when this motion was filed. You know, for a year we’ve been hearing how important this matter is. And then Mister Jorde reiterated that today, how important this matter is. And I agree with him,” Nelson said.

He continued, “And for a year I have been looking forward to this hearing for us to establish the facts of this project. And now we have a motion from Mr. Jorde essentially wanting to phone it in, and that is just not appropriate for something of this magnitude.

“Witnesses need to be here, they need to be in front of us, they need to be able to look us in the eye and vice versa, and they need to be able to answer the questions that they will be posed under cross-examination. That needs to happen in person for the seriousness and weight of this particular matter, in my opinion,” Nelson said.

The proposed project would collect CO2 from ethanol and fertilizer plants in five states including South Dakota and transport it to a disposal site in Illinois. The South Dakota leg calls for 112 miles of pipe through parts of Brookings, Moody, Minnehaha, Lincoln, and Turner counties, connecting to Valero’s Aurora plant and POET’s Chancellor and Hudson plants.

The hearing starts at 9 a.m. CT Tuesday and will be at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre. There will be a break July 28-30. The hearing is scheduled to conclude August 3.

It is one of two CO2 pipeline projects proposed for South Dakota. The other is the SCS project that plans a pipeline serving North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa. The SCS main line would run through South Dakota from Lincoln County to McPherson County, with laterals connecting to seven ethanol plants.

The PUC has scheduled the SCS permit hearing to start on September 11.