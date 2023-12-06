PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The owners of Roslyn Elevator have retired, after reaching agreements with all of the customers and selling the equipment and property.

Proceeds from the two auctions went to the elevator’s long-time lender and to a father and son who had sold grain there under a voluntary credit agreement.

With those arrangements complete, the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday decided the time was right to close the matter.

The commission had suspended the elevator’s grain-buyer license and grain warehouse license on February 10, 2022, for falling out of financial compliance.

The commission’s staff recommended the elevator be allowed to resume operating, under certain conditions. The commission on June 29, 2022, restored the licenses, provided the elevator didn’t enter any voluntary credit agreements and didn’t enter any delayed-price contracts.

The elevator’s owners, Steven and Marcia Schmidt, lost a line of credit from US Bank. They eventually decided against seeking a new license this year, according to a June 26, 2023, letter from their attorney.

The Schmidts had tried to sell the business, but when that didn’t work, they arranged for the auctions, according to a November 27, 2023, letter updating the commission.

“After many years of operating an important business in a very small South Dakota community, the Schmidts have done all they could do, under difficult circumstances, to retire and sell the Roslyn Elevator assets for the best results possible,” attorney John Mullen wrote.

Commissioner Chris Nelson called for the docket to be closed after a 10-minute closed-door session Wednesday to discuss confidential financial details. He thanked the commission’s grain warehouse and legal staff for working to get all farmers paid, other than the father and son.

The Schmidts had owned the elevator for three decades. “They invested their heart in the community,” the commission’s chair, Kristie Fiegen, said. “It probably didn’t turn out as they planned many, many years ago.”