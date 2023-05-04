PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Housing Development Authority has now set a date for the public hearing on proposed rules for the $200 million infrastructure subsidies.

“The public hearing has been set for Wednesday, May 31 at 1 p.m. here in Pierre at the SDHDA board room. There will also be Skype and call-in options for those who wish to attend remotely,” the authority’s interim director, Chas Olson, said in an email Thursday.

The SDHDA building is located at 3060 E. Elizabeth Street. The easiest route is turning east from the Highways 14/83 truck bypass on Pierre’s east side.

Details will be posted when they become available for connecting via Zoom or teleconference.